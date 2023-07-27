Suncast Golfer Sam Bennett Looking Forward to Teeing Off at 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. , July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncast Corporation's sponsored golfer Sam Bennett will compete this weekend in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities course in Blaine, MN. Playing alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Nicholas Lindheim, Bennett will tee off on Thursday at 10:46 AM EST and Friday at 3:11 PM EST.

As an official PGA TOUR stop and part of the FedEx Cup series, the 3M Open brings the world's best golfers and elite competition to the Twin Cities.

When asked about the upcoming tournament, Bennett said, "Really looking forward to this week at TPC Twin Cities. The course is in great shape. The greens are running true. I hope to get off to a good start tomorrow in the morning round."

With six tournaments under his belt as a professional, Bennett is continuing to build momentum and finding ways to improve as he continues through his three weeks of tournament golf.

You can watch the 2023 3M Open online with PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ and Paramount+ PGA Tour Live will stream exclusive coverage of the event on Thursday and Friday beginning at 7:45 a.m. ET and Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 a.m. ET, including featured group coverage all four days of the tournament.

"As always, I and the entire Suncast Corporation wish Sam the best of luck as he competes at the 3M Open." said Tom Tisbo, owner and executive chairman of Suncast Corporation.

Sam Bennett was raised in Madisonville, Texas, before joining the golf team at Texas A&M in 2018. In June of 2023, he turned pro. For the latest updates on information on Sam's impressive golf career, follow him on Instagram @sambennettgolf.

About Suncast® and Suncast Commercial®

Suncast Corporation is a privately held designer, manufacturer, and distributor of consumer and commercial products for the home and industrial markets. The scope of their extensive product range includes innovative items in several categories encompassing, outdoor storage, lawn and garden, planters, snow tools, deck and patio accessories, outdoor furniture, and several others.

Suncast continues to be a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality resin products made in the U.S.A. for over 35 years. The Suncast® brand is the market share leader in hose reels, outdoor storage, and snow tools. These products are sold through over 25,000 retail outlets in the United States and Canada, primarily through big box, hardware, clubs, and specialty retail chains as well as major e-commerce providers.

