T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

BALTIMORE, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The earnings release can be found on the firm's website at troweprice.com/newsroom.

Chief Executive Officer and President Rob Sharps and Chief Financial Officer Jen Dardis will provide an update on business performance, review financial results, and answer questions on a webcast today from 8–8:45 a.m. ET. To access the webcast or to obtain dial-in instructions to ask a question, please visit investors.troweprice.com.

Supplemental materials will be available on the firm's investor relations website shortly before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the firm's investor relations website shortly after the event.

T. Rowe Price manages USD$1.40 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023

