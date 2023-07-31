HAPPY NATIONAL AVOCADO DAY -- CELEBRATE WITH AVOCADO GREEN'S SITEWIDE SALE

All sales help support Certified B Corp Best for the World™ company's effort to plant 4,000 avocado trees in El Salvador.

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Avocado Day, Avocado Green — makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products — launched an epic sale , with up to $400 off mattresses, as well as savings on reclaimed wood bed frames, adjustable bed frames, organic certified linen sheets and pillows, certified organic towels, luxurious loungewear, and clean skin + body products.

Celebrate National Avocado Day with huge savings on Avocado mattresses. (PRNewswire)

As part of Avocado's Giving initiative, through which they donate 1% of all revenue to nonprofits through 1% For the Planet, all sales during the Avocado Day sale will support the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation's effort to plant 4,000 fruit trees in the central region of El Salvador.

For today only, customers can save up to $400 on Avocado's top-rated GOTS-certified organic Green and Vegan Mattress. Shoppers will also save 20% on all bedding, including Avocado's exceptionally soft, naturally breathable, GOTS-certified organic sheets, duvet covers, pillowcases, and protectors. Avocado's Supercharged Reishi Body Melt and Alpaca Sweater Collection are 30% off and their Fleece Lounge Collection and GOTS-certified (CU863637) Organic Cotton Collection — sustainable, cozy layering pieces — are 50% off.

Over the five years Avocado has supported the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation for National Avocado Day, they've planted more than 14,000 fruit trees together, primarily in Latin America, where demand for sustainable livelihoods for farmers and low-income households is greater than ever.

"Working with Avocado has been a joy, allowing our shared visions of a greener and fairer future to come to fruition," said Lizzy Rainey, Development Manager for FTPF. "Food-producing trees, including avocados, are a simple yet very effective way to address environmental, economic, and nutritional injustices all at once."

As a Climate Neutral Certified brand — and one of B Corp's "Best for the World™" brands — Avocado reduces its footprint, invests in climate change solutions to compensate for its cradle-to-consumer emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress