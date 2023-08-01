DataDome to Demonstrate How it Stops At-Scale Fraud in its Tracks at Black Hat USA 2023

DataDome to Demonstrate How it Stops At-Scale Fraud in its Tracks at Black Hat USA 2023

Attendees Will Gain Exclusive Insights to How DataDome Detects and Mitigates Today's Evolving Bot and Fraud Landscape

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot mitigation, is proud to announce that it is returning to Black Hat USA 2023, both in person and virtually.

DataDome (PRNewswire)

DataDome's team of experts, including Head of Research Antoine Vastel , will be at booth 2734 from August 9-10, ready to demonstrate how DataDome prevents 100% of automated threats in real-time and how today's sophisticated bots are no match for its award-winning solution.

"We are excited to return to Black Hat USA and connect with other cybersecurity professionals keen to learn more about the evolving bot-driven fraud landscape," said Antoine Vastel, Head of Research at DataDome. "Yesterday's mitigation measures are no match against today's bots and fraudsters. Our team is thrilled to illustrate how our expert-monitored machine learning solution adapts to new threats in real time – every time – to protect your organization from the most sophisticated attacks."

This year at Black Hat, attendees can:

Put their site to the test. Learn which automated threats are bypassing your current defenses. Get exclusive access to DataDome's bot tester tool, which evaluates in real time which bots are bypassing existing security solutions.

Revel in "lightning talks". Our on-site experts will host a number of lightning talks on hot topics, including API security, concerns around ChatGPT & scraping content, what ChatGPT plugins mean for your business, and more. Check out the schedule , then stop by the booth and grab your seat! Our on-site experts will host a number of lightning talks on hot topics, including API security, concerns around ChatGPT & scraping content, what ChatGPT plugins mean for your business, and more., then stop by the booth and grab your seat!

See DataDome in action. Get a live demo of the award-winning bot and online fraud solution and see first-hand how it detects and mitigates online threats with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Book your spot . Get a live demo of the award-winning bot and onlinesolution and see first-hand how it detects and mitigates online threats with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise.

Learn if your devices are part of a (legal) botnet. Get the inside scoop on how threat actors are leveraging residential proxies to scale bot attacks at our sponsored session, led by Head of Research Antoine Vastel , PhD. His presentation, "Are your devices part of a (legal) botnet? Using ML to detect residential proxy IPs," is on August 9 from 11:30-11:50 a.m. in Mandalay Bay L. Add it to your schedule . Get the inside scoop on how threat actors are leveraging residential proxies to scale bot attacks at our sponsored session, led by Head of Research, PhD. His presentation, "Are your devices part of a (legal) botnet? Using ML to detect residential proxy IPs," is onfromin Mandalay Bay L.

Meet the BotBusters. Meet our Head of Research, VP of Solutions & Services, Director of Channel Sales, US Head of Sales, and more! They will be available to discuss all-things online fraud and bot management. Book a meeting ! Meet our Head of Research, VP of Solutions & Services, Director of Channel Sales, US Head of Sales, and more! They will be available to discuss all-things onlineand bot management.

Party with us! DataDome is proud to be a sponsor of the HACKasan After Party on August 10 from 7-10p PST. This is the party you don't want to miss, request your ticket now ! DataDome is proud to be a sponsor of the HACKasan After Party onfrom 7-10p PST. This is the party you don't want to miss,

Catch us online at our virtual booth. For those not attending in person, join us at our virtual booth from August 9-10 , where one of our experts will be on hand to chat with you.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of DataDome's channel partner program expansion , as well as closing $42M in Series C funding to advance the fight against bad bot developers and online fraud. DataDome has received widespread recognition in the past year for its market-leading detection and mitigation capabilities. It is Great Place to Work certified, and was ranked the 21st cybersecurity company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. DataDome is also a G2 leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation, and has won numerous industry awards .

Follow DataDome on YouTube and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies , and to ensure your bot protection is ready to tackle the most sophisticated attacks.

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our machine learning solution analyzes 3 trillion data points per day to adapt to new threats in real time. Our 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including Rakuten and AngelList. A force multiplier for IT security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. In 2022, DataDome was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: Bot Management and ranked the top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation for Fall 2022, Winter 2023 and Spring 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DataDome