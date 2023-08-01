Navistar highlights emissions-reduction efforts, efficiency gains in 2022 Sustainability Report

Report delves into Navistar's path to zero emissions and circular-business achievements

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with customers, dealers, partners, and government authorities, Navistar continues to demonstrate the necessary steps it's taking toward a decarbonized future. Navistar just released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which explores the company's zero-emissions product offerings, environmental footprint, social impact, and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

For more than 20 years, Navistar's annual sustainability reports have provided an overview of the company's environmental, social, and governance activities. This year's report underscores many of the successes Navistar has achieved over the past year in the areas of people, planet, responsibility, and impact.

In 2022, Navistar began to anchor parent company TRATON Group's shared values of Customer First, Respect, Team Spirit, Responsibility, and Elimination of Waste across all operations. These values—outlined within the report—are integral to Navistar's customer satisfaction, employee experience, carbon footprint, and more.

"While supporting our customers' transition toward more sustainable and profitable business operations, we are readying our unrivaled network of dealers and partners in zero emissions," said Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO.

"Technologies like electrification, autonomous driving, and digitalization will fundamentally change our industry," Carlbaum added. "As a member of the global TRATON Group, we have the benefit of leveraging a modular system to shape the transition to sustainable transportation. The TRATON Modular System allows for TRATON Group to join forces, broaden performance steps, and increase the speed at which the latest technologies are validated and commercialized within the North American market."

Sustainability at Navistar involves looking at the confluence of people, planet, and responsibility. It is a strategic imperative to improve the company's impact of its business on the environment and society and to dedicate resources to create a positive impact going forward.

Highlights from the 2022 sustainability report include:

Introduction of Navistar's internal combustion engine (ICE) platform, the International® S13 Integrated Powertrain , the last ICE powertrain platform the company will develop. The clean-sheet design of the S13 Integrated Powertrain delivers advanced fuel efficiency and performance achieved through combustion efficiency and a reduction of friction and pumping losses, equating to a more fuel-efficient engine with fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

Continuation of Navistar's journey to create a range of zero-emissions solutions for customers, as well as the company's dedication to reaching its ambition of 50% new zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2030 and 100% by 2040 for the U.S. Navistar refined its electric vehicle roadmap and strategy to support customers' shifts to e-mobility.

Calculation and disclosure of the first full carbon footprint estimate for the company, starting with the footprint for 2021. This looks at Navistar's operations and the emissions upstream and downstream from its direct operations and is a major first step on the decarbonization pathway.

Expansion of Navistar's TECH EmPOWERment program that supports dealers' recruitment efforts. The program leverages initiatives that provide career opportunities for high school graduates of every demographic and background, as well as military veterans interested in employment with Navistar dealers. Partnering with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and SkillsUSA, Navistar added more outreach programs to recruit more women technicians.

Engagement with policymakers and regulators to advocate for regulations that are reasonable and lead to improved fuel economy and reduced emissions of vehicles.

A continued connected technology journey, collecting and assessing vehicle data with the aim to further enhance the efficiency and safety of products, maximize uptime, and reduce total cost of ownership for customers. Navistar solidified its commitment to a connected and data-driven future with the announcement to standardize a factory-installed telematics device on all new builds of the complete Class 6-8 International® Truck and IC Bus® vehicle product portfolios, including electric models.

Navistar advanced its giving strategy to support impact areas of focus: education, equity, and environment. Donations totaled around $475,000 , with 14 engines and other equipment donated to ASE-accredited technical schools to support their technician training programs and dealer technician recruitment.

The full 2022 Navistar Sustainability Report can be viewed and downloaded at www.navistar.com/social-impact/environment.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

