Celebrate National Wellness Month With Chewsy's Collection of Vitamin Chews

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- August is National Wellness Month and Chewsy, a leading provider of innovative and delicious, candy style supplement chews, wants to encourage consumers to invest in their health and wellness by implementing small changes into their daily routines by simply choosing Chewsy's chewable vitamins.

Consumers no longer have to choose between effectiveness, taste, portability or affordability. Chewsy chews are bursting with juicy flavor, taste like candy and they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Unlike traditional gummies, Chewsy chews are individually wrapped so they stay sanitary, are easily portable and won't clump together in warm weather and are also larger to fit more nutrients in each chew, with only 3 grams of organic sugar.

Chewsy chews are a different kind of daily supplement delivering a 360 blend of essential nutrients to help kick start your day, aid in sleep and fill in the gaps to assist consumers in achieving their overall wellness goals. Chewsy vitamins includes:

Women's Multi - This cranberry grape chew delivers a complete formula for women and is scientifically formulated with 23 nutrients and 100% daily value of 16 essential vitamins and minerals.





Men's Multi - Scientifically formulated with 23 nutrients and 100% daily value for 16 essential nutrients, these naturally flavored cranberry grape chews contain saw palmetto, stinging nettle, probiotics, zinc and selenium for added men's support.





Kids' Multi (Target Exclusive) - A naturally flavored and tasty wild berry chew that can be taken daily. This unique supplement is designed with kids in mind and parents can rest easy knowing their children are getting the nutrition they need with 23 nutrients and only 3 grams of sugar per chew.





Immune Support (Whole Foods Exclusive) - Each chew contains 6 powerful Supernutrients that keep your immune system running strong, all day, every day. The chews are a naturally flavored tropical cherry and contain key vitamins and minerals including Eldermune Elderberry, Vitamin A, C, and D, Zinc, and Selenium.





Peaceful Sleep (Whole Foods Exclusive) - Chews promote calmness and relaxation in order to help you fall asleep faster and sleep longer. Formulated with Melatonin, L-Theanine, Chamomile, Magnolia Bark , and Lemon Balm, Peaceful Sleep chews come in a natural Midnight Mint flavor.





So Long Stress - A tropical fruit chew that supports a relaxed, focused state of mind and helps combat the acute effects of stress.





Youthful Skin - This delicious raspberry lemonade flavored chew supports skin health and a more youthful appearance boasting Hyaluronic acid, grape seed extract, minerals, and essential antioxidants.





Beautiful Hair - Formulated with 12 key nutrients to support hair health and strength, this chew is infused with Biotin, Goji Berry , Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and essential B vitamins.

"Providing consumers with the essential vitamins they need to help reach their wellness goals is what Chewsy is all about," said Chewsy Co-founder Sean Ross. " We are proud to be leading our consumers to healthier habits while giving them something nutritious and delicious."

For more information about Chewsy, please visit www.chewsychews.com . Chewsy products are available on Amazon and at Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, CVS, H-E-B and other major retailers nationwide.

A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products are available on Amazon and at Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, CVS, H-E-B and other major retailers nationwide. For more information about Chewsy, please visit www.chewsychews.com .

