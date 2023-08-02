PGT Trucking Implements the Industry's First Dedicated Route Using Class 8 Zero-Emissions Equipment for Steel Dynamics

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking, Inc., a leader in flatbed transportation, is excited to announce that they are the first in the flatbed industry to provide dedicated transportation services using a Class 8 zero-emissions truck to Steel Dynamics, one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America.

PGT Trucking moves material between Steel Dynamics’ Pittsburgh’s galvanizing locations using a Class 8 zero-emissions truck. (PRNewswire)

PGT Trucking strives to minimize the transportation industry's ecological footprint through sustainable best practices.

The initial run took place on August 1, 2023, as PGT Trucking moved material between Steel Dynamics' Pittsburgh's galvanizing locations. This daily shuttle service marks a significant step forward in PGT Trucking's commitment to sustainable and efficient transportation solutions.

"PGT Trucking is extremely proud to have successfully launched our first dedicated run for Steel Dynamics using Nikola's Class 8 battery-electric vehicle," said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. "We are committed to providing our customers with innovative and sustainable transportation solutions, and this service offering will lead to a greener future for both the trucking and steel industries."

Environmental sustainability is a key focus for the two companies, and this partnership allows PGT Trucking to transport Steel Dynamics' products efficiently while minimizing environmental impact. It is estimated that a short-haul delivery made using this truck will eliminate PGT's carbon emissions by more than 105,000 pounds annually. To support this partnership, Steel Dynamics installed a charging station at their MetalTech location for the battery-electric truck.

"Our entrepreneurial, innovative teams support our decarbonization efforts through identifying and implementing emission reduction projects throughout our organization," stated Jeff Hansen, Steel Dynamics Vice President Environmental Sustainability. "Working as a team, we will achieve our decarbonization goals."

PGT Trucking strives to minimize the transportation industry's ecological footprint, contributing to a cleaner future by adopting fuel-efficient vehicles, exploring alternative energy sources, and implementing sustainable best practices across the organization to reach a 35% reduction in emissions of company-owned equipment by the year 2025.

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., founded in 1981, is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. Headquartered in Aliquippa, PA, PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution. PGT operates over 1,000 power units and 1,500 trailers, exceeding customer expectations, focused on the Future of Flatbed®. PGT was recognized as a 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." Visit www.pgttrucking.com .

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

For Immediate Release

Contact: Katie Irvine, PGT Trucking

Phone: 724.987.1812 Email: kirvine@pgttrucking.com

Celebrating 40 Years! (PRNewsfoto/PGT Trucking Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PGT Trucking, Inc.