Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Dividend

Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $353.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $359.4 million during the comparable quarter in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2023 were $18.4 million or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $20.8 million or $0.93 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2023 were $18.6 million or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $20.8 million or $0.93 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were $681.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $682.2 million during the comparable period in 2022.  Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were $31.1 million or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $41.4 million or $1.85 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2022.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were $31.9 million or $1.44 per diluted share and $41.4 million or $1.85 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Overall, sales decreased 1.8% versus last year's strong second quarter, while year-to-date we were roughly flat to 2022. The cooler and wetter conditions in the quarter had a negative impact on our aftermarket business, particularly on our Temperature Control segment.  Additionally, we continue to experience the impact of a recent bankruptcy of a large aftermarket customer, negatively impacting our quarterly sales by 1.6%. While we believe in the long run that volume will return, as the business has either been acquired or will be absorbed by other accounts, in the near term it will continue to be a headwind."

By segment, Vehicle Control sales were down 1.1% in the quarter, though remain 1.5% favorable on a year-to-date basis.  This segment was the most impacted by the customer bankruptcy, reflecting a 2.2% negative impact in the quarter, which again, we believe will eventually be recovered.  Meanwhile, we continue to see favorable customer sell-through, suggesting general market stability.

Temperature Control sales declined 8.1% versus the strong 6.4% growth experienced during the same quarter last year, and down 5.2% in the first half.   As noted above, a cooler and wetter spring negatively impacted demand for this seasonal product category against an already difficult prior year comparison. That said, after a slow start, the heat has picked up across the country, with many areas hitting record temperatures, and that should bode well for the third quarter.

Our Engineered Solutions segment sales increased 6.2% in the quarter due to strong demand from our existing customers as well as new business wins. We continue to be bullish on long-term sales growth in this segment as we gain traction with our expanded customer base, though revenue growth is not necessarily linear.

Looking at profitability, consolidated non-GAAP operating margins were 7.8% in the quarter, flat with the 7.8% in the second quarter last year.  We are pleased with our ability to largely overcome the impact of inflation through a combination of pricing actions and cost reduction initiatives. While Temperature Control operating margins, down 390 basis points from last year, came under pressure due to sales performance, the Vehicle Control and Engineered Solutions segments improved operating margin by 190 basis points and 100 basis points, respectively.   During the quarter, our operating income was impacted by a $4.8 million increase in customer factoring program expense over last year from elevated interest rates.  On the bottom line, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share were down primarily due to the lower sales performance in Temp Control, lower overhead absorption from inventory reduction efforts, and the impact of interest rates both on our customer factoring programs and our borrowings.

From a cash flow perspective, we continue to make progress with respect to initiatives on reducing both our inventory and our debt.  At quarter-end, our inventory was $499.1 million, down from $528.7 million at year-end 2022 and $551.4 million at last year's second quarter.  Additionally, our total debt at quarter-end stood at $223.2 million as we paid down $50 million in the second quarter.

We are excited to announce our plans to open a new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, which eventually will replace our existing smaller DC in nearby Edwardsville, KS.  This 575,000 sq.ft. facility, scheduled to have a phased opening beginning early 2025, will provide capacity expansion for all aftermarket product categories with improved logistics capabilities, though in the near term we will incur additional costs while we operate two facilities.

Regarding our full year expectations for 2023, we anticipate top line sales growth to be in the low single digits.  We are updating our Adjusted EBITDA expectations to approximately 9.5% of revenue for the full year 2023 from our prior estimate of approximately 10%.  This outlook considers higher expense related to customer factoring programs that will fall between $48-$50 million at current rates, the impact of startup costs and duplicate overhead expense associated with the new distribution center discussed above, an exchange rate headwind from the weakening of the U.S. Dollar on our international operations, and the impact from softer than expected sales in our second quarter.

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 1, 2023 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2023.

The Company has been involved in a legal proceeding with a third party since March 2019. This lawsuit arose from a breach of contract claim associated with a discontinued operation of SMP. SMP has vigorously defended itself but, on May 11, 2023, we were found liable for approximately $11 million in damages. Although it is expected that the Court will not finalize its judgment until the end of the third quarter of 2023, we incurred a charge to SMP's discontinued operation in the second quarter of 2023.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented "As we start to look into the second half of the year, we are optimistic that the return of hotter summer weather patterns should help normalize aftermarket demand trends where fundamental industry dynamics remain favorable.  Our Engineered Solutions business, which can be lumpy quarter to quarter, is on a very nice trajectory. And our initiatives of reducing inventory levels and improving working capital have us on track to return to healthy levels of operating cash flow consistent with years past.  We recognize that macro pressures are lingering, but we will continue to invest in our business and people to be well-positioned to take advantage of the strength of the industries in which we operate once these near-term headwinds subside.  We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.  This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP 2Q 2023 Earnings Webcast link.  Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-274-8461 (domestic) or 203-518-9814 (international).  Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call.  For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.  The playback number is 888-562-0905 (domestic) or 402-220-7347 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations



























(In thousands, except per share amounts)









































THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED




JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,




2023



2022



2023



2022




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


NET SALES


$       353,075



$       359,412



$       681,103



$       682,243















COST OF SALES


251,806



263,061



488,567



496,052















GROSS PROFIT


101,269



96,351



192,536



186,191















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES


73,843



68,468



143,476



131,352


RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


294



3



1,206



44


OTHER INCOME, NET


46



13



70



13















OPERATING INCOME


27,178



27,893



47,924



54,808















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET


802



1,927



1,027



3,376















INTEREST EXPENSE


3,283



1,821



7,145



2,626















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


24,697



27,999



41,806



55,558















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


6,289



7,122



10,661



14,127















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


18,408



20,877



31,145



41,431















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES


(9,221)



(1,666)



(10,001)



(2,782)















NET EARNINGS


9,187



19,211



21,144



38,649















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST


50



85



89



77















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)


$           9,137



$         19,126



$         21,055



$         38,572




























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$         18,358



$         20,792



$         31,056



$         41,354


LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES


(9,221)



(1,666)



(10,001)



(2,782)


TOTAL


$           9,137



$         19,126



$         21,055



$         38,572




























NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP













   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$            0.85



$            0.96



$            1.43



$            1.89


   DISCONTINUED OPERATION


(0.43)



(0.08)



(0.46)



(0.13)


   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC


$            0.42



$            0.88



$            0.97



$            1.76




























   DILUTED EARNINGS  FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$            0.83



$            0.93



$            1.40



$            1.85


   DISCONTINUED OPERATION


(0.42)



(0.07)



(0.45)



(0.13)


   NET EARNINGS  PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED


$            0.41



$            0.86



$            0.95



$            1.72




























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES


21,689,067



21,757,998



21,649,562



21,867,644


WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES


22,183,489



22,255,642



22,139,708



22,372,702















   (a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.













STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Profit



























(In thousands)















THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED




JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,




2023



2022



2023



2022




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Revenues













Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and













Fuel Delivery)


$       113,589



$       111,581



$       229,672



$       220,730


Electrical and Safety


52,867



57,054



104,671



109,311


Wire sets and other


17,333



17,136



34,023



32,994


        Vehicle Control


183,789



185,771



368,366



363,035















AC System Components


74,449



81,608



120,201



128,982


Other Thermal Components


22,625



24,029



49,279



49,713


        Temperature Control


97,074



105,637



169,480



178,695















Commercial Vehicle


26,742



19,503



46,599



40,954


Construction / Agriculture


8,103



11,222



20,898



22,206


Light Vehicle


23,548



23,039



46,514



49,114


All Other


13,819



14,240



29,246



28,239


        Engineered Solutions


72,212



68,004



143,257



140,513















        Revenues


$       353,075



$       359,412



$       681,103



$       682,243















Gross Margin













Vehicle Control


$         60,109

32.7 %


$         53,728

28.9 %


$       118,581

32.2 %


$       109,152

30.1 %

Temperature Control


26,512

27.3 %


29,315

27.8 %


45,667

26.9 %


48,803

27.3 %

Engineered Solutions


14,648

20.3 %


13,308

19.6 %


28,288

19.7 %


28,236

20.1 %

All Other


-



-



-



-


        Gross Margin


$       101,269

28.7 %


$         96,351

26.8 %


$       192,536

28.3 %


$       186,191

27.3 %














Selling, General & Administrative













Vehicle Control


$         40,720

22.2 %


$         37,679

20.3 %


$         81,556

22.1 %


$         72,718

20.0 %

Temperature Control


20,584

21.2 %


18,792

17.8 %


37,112

21.9 %


34,118

19.1 %

Engineered Solutions


8,481

11.7 %


8,199

12.1 %


16,390

11.4 %


16,839

12.0 %

All Other


4,058



3,798



8,418



7,677


        Selling, General & Administrative


$         73,843

20.9 %


$         68,468

19.1 %


$       143,476

21.1 %


$       131,352

19.3 %














Operating Income













Vehicle Control


$         19,389

10.5 %


$         16,049

8.6 %


$         37,025

10.1 %


$         36,434

10.0 %

Temperature Control


5,928

6.1 %


10,523

10.0 %


8,555

5.0 %


14,685

8.2 %

Engineered Solutions


6,167

8.5 %


5,109

7.5 %


11,898

8.3 %


11,397

8.1 %

All Other


(4,058)



(3,798)



(8,418)



(7,677)


        Subtotal


$         27,426

7.8 %


$         27,883

7.8 %


$         49,060

7.2 %


$         54,839

8.0 %

Restructuring & Integration


(294)

-0.1 %


(3)

0.0 %


(1,206)

-0.2 %


(44)

0.0 %

Other Income, Net


46

0.0 %


13

0.0 %


70

0.0 %


13

0.0 %

        Operating Income


$         27,178

7.7 %


$         27,893

7.8 %


$         47,924

7.0 %


$         54,808

8.0 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures





























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)

















THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED









JUNE 30,


JUNE 30,









2023


2022


2023


2022









(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)







EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP






























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$          18,358


$           20,792


$          31,056


$           41,354






















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


294


3


1,206


44







INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS


(77)


-


(314)


(11)







NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$          18,575


$           20,795


$          31,948


$           41,387





































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP






























GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$              0.83


$              0.93


$              1.40


$              1.85






















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


0.01


-


0.05


-







INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS


-


-


(0.01)


-






















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$              0.84


$              0.93


$              1.44


$              1.85





































OPERATING INCOME






























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$          27,178


$           27,893


$          47,924


$           54,808






















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


294


3


1,206


44







OTHER INCOME, NET


(46)


(13)


(70)


(13)


LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED


YEAR ENDED











JUNE 30,


DECEMBER 31,

NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$          27,426


$           27,883


$          49,060


$           54,839


2023


2022


2022











(Unaudited)



EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$          24,697


$           27,999


$          41,806


$           55,558


$           84,580


$         119,011


$            98,332
















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


7,047


6,941


14,129


13,893


28,534


28,036


28,298

INTEREST EXPENSE


3,283


1,821


7,145


2,626


15,136


3,950


10,617

     EBITDA


35,027


36,761


63,080


72,077


128,250


150,997


137,247
















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


294


3


1,206


44


3,053


436


1,891

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE


-


-


-


-


7,002


-


7,002

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS


-


-


-


-


-


956


-

    SPECIAL ITEMS


294


3


1,206


44


10,055


1,392


8,893
















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$          35,321


$           36,764


$          64,286


$           72,121


$         138,305


$         152,389


$          146,140































MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments









































































(In thousands)


THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023




Vehicle Control


Temperature Control


Engineered Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$          19,273


$             5,800


$            6,163


$           (4,058)


$           27,178














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


154


128


12


-


294


OTHER INCOME, NET


(38)


-


(8)


-


(46)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$          19,389


$             5,928


$            6,167


$           (4,058)


$           27,426














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$          17,235


$             5,259


$            6,247


$           (4,044)


$           24,697














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


3,373


768


2,486


420


7,047


INTEREST EXPENSE


2,304


842


637


(500)


3,283


     EBITDA


22,912


6,869


9,370


(4,124)


35,027














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


154


128


12


-


294


    SPECIAL ITEMS


154


128


12


-


294














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$          23,066


$             6,997


$            9,382


$           (4,124)


$           35,321


% of Net Sales


12.6 %


7.2 %


13.0 %




10.0 %














(In thousands)


THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022




Vehicle Control


Temperature Control


Engineered Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$          16,059


$           10,523


$            5,109


$           (3,798)


$           27,893














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


3


-


-


-


3


OTHER INCOME, NET


(13)


-


-


-


(13)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$          16,049


$           10,523


$            5,109


$           (3,798)


$           27,883














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$          14,928


$           12,064


$            4,950


$           (3,943)


$           27,999














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


3,491


742


2,295


413


6,941


INTEREST EXPENSE


1,353


406


139


(77)


1,821


     EBITDA


19,772


13,212


7,384


(3,607)


36,761














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


3


-


-


-


3


    SPECIAL ITEMS


3


-


-


-


3














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$          19,775


$           13,212


$            7,384


$           (3,607)


$           36,764


% of Net Sales


10.6 %


12.5 %


10.9 %




10.2 %














MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments









































































(In thousands)


SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023




Vehicle Control


Temperature Control


Engineered Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$          36,648


$             7,884


$          11,810


$           (8,418)


$           47,924














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


439


671


96


-


1,206


OTHER INCOME, NET


(62)


-


(8)


-


(70)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$          37,025


$             8,555


$          11,898


$           (8,418)


$           49,060














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$          32,292


$             6,364


$          11,533


$           (8,383)


$           41,806














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


6,785


1,531


4,967


846


14,129


INTEREST EXPENSE


5,045


1,735


996


(631)


7,145


     EBITDA


44,122


9,630


17,496


(8,168)


63,080














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


439


671


96


-


1,206


    SPECIAL ITEMS


439


671


96


-


1,206














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$          44,561


$           10,301


$          17,592


$           (8,168)


$           64,286


% of Net Sales


12.1 %


6.1 %


12.3 %




9.4 %














(In thousands)


SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022




Vehicle Control


Temperature Control


Engineered Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$          36,403


$           14,685


$          11,397


$           (7,677)


$           54,808














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


44


-


-


-


44


OTHER INCOME, NET


(13)


-


-


-


(13)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$          36,434


$           14,685


$          11,397


$           (7,677)


$           54,839














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$          35,294


$           16,544


$          11,528


$           (7,808)


$           55,558














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


6,908


1,422


4,753


810


13,893


INTEREST EXPENSE


1,928


566


285


(153)


2,626


     EBITDA


44,130


18,532


16,566


(7,151)


72,077














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


44


-


-


-


44


    SPECIAL ITEMS


44


-


-


-


44














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$          44,174


$           18,532


$          16,566


$           (7,151)


$           72,121


% of Net Sales


12.2 %


10.4 %


11.8 %




10.6 %














MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets






















(In thousands)























JUNE


JUNE


DECEMBER



2023


2022


2022



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)










ASSETS








CASH


$         23,019


$         14,186


$         21,150








ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS


223,862


235,669


173,013

ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES


5,757


6,012


5,375

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET


218,105


229,657


167,638








INVENTORIES


499,134


551,415


528,715

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY


19,722


21,405


19,695

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS


27,903


26,198


25,241








TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


787,883


842,861


762,439








PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET


107,590


104,931


107,148

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS


73,093


39,827


49,838

GOODWILL


132,391


131,125


132,087

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET


96,291


101,649


100,504

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES


33,905


34,086


33,658

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES


41,557


44,885


41,745

OTHER ASSETS


29,435


27,188


27,510








TOTAL ASSETS


$     1,302,145


$     1,326,552


$     1,254,929















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY


$         53,700


$         56,000


$         50,000

CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT


5,028


7,954


5,031

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE


94,657


140,082


89,247

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS


43,664


55,725


37,169

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY


20,187


23,117


22,952

ACCRUED REBATES


43,781


41,647


37,381

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS


28,346


35,985


31,361

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES


59,126


49,710


49,990








TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


348,489


410,220


323,131








LONG-TERM DEBT


164,488


203,500


184,589

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY


64,271


30,039


40,709

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES


59,565


48,025


63,305

OTHER LIABILITIES


24,917


22,119


22,157








 TOTAL LIABILITIES


661,730


713,903


633,891








TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


629,673


601,586


610,020

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST


10,742


11,063


11,018

 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


640,415


612,649


621,038








 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$     1,302,145


$     1,326,552


$     1,254,929

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




















(In thousands)



















SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,



2023



2022



(Unaudited)








CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES












NET EARNINGS

$       21,144



$       38,649


ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH






PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

14,129



13,893


LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

10,001



2,782


OTHER

5,835



8,049


CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:






ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(48,271)



(49,659)


INVENTORY

30,924



(87,744)


ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

4,323



1,591


PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(468)



(7,102)


SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

2,776



(5,020)


OTHER

(1,023)



(10,772)


NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

39,370



(95,333)














CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES












CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(9,507)



(13,203)


OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

66



-


NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(9,441)



(13,203)














CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES












NET CHANGE IN DEBT

(16,547)



139,319


PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

-



(25,605)


DIVIDENDS PAID

(12,544)



(11,822)


PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS

-



(2,128)


OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

3



1,903


NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(29,088)



101,667














EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

1,028



(700)


NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

1,869



(7,569)


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

21,150



21,755


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$       23,019



$       14,186

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-second-quarter-2023-results-and-quarterly-dividend-301890690.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.