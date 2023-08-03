CINC Unveils Groundbreaking "Guaranteed Sales Program" to Empower Real Estate Teams & Agents with a Risk-Free Opportunity

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CINC, the number one lead generation and conversion platform for elite real estate teams and agents, announces its new "Guaranteed Sales Program" that provides teams and agents a risk-free return on their investment by guaranteeing closed transactions.

Teams and agents traditionally invest up front in both a platform and in lead generation hoping that within a year or two they will recoup their investment. CINC's "Guaranteed Sales Program" flips the script and eliminates risk from the decision. The program both guarantees that teams and agents will fully recoup their investment and sets them on a path to six figure earnings within 24 months of joining the program. If, while following the program, the team or agent does not close a minimum of two transactions in the first year, CINC will continue providing the platform for free until those transactions happen and the investment is recouped.

"In this uncertain housing market, real estate teams and agents need to ensure a steady stream of transactions. However, they cannot afford to risk money and time on new revenue pillars without certainty that those transactions will happen," says Alvaro Erize, CEO, CINC. "At CINC, after a decade of serving teams and agents and delivering hundreds of thousands of transactions to clients, we know what results they should expect from our platform. So we thought, 'Why should they bear the risk when we have the information?'"

"CINC knows that success depends on both the excellence of the platform and the activity of users on the platform. Drawing on a decade of experience and tens of millions of leads delivered, we have built CINC's Conversion Playbook that clearly explains what teams and agents must do to succeed," says Mike Wemyss, VP, Client Services, CINC.

As Mike explains, this program is only possible due to CINC's white glove client service approach, which is unique to the industry. Teams and agents will be guided through the program by their dedicated account manager and will be supported every step of the way by a multidisciplined team of lead generation, product, and conversion specialists. The program also includes in-person and online trainings to ensure teams and agents are effectively working towards achieving the expected results.

"Our commitment to our clients is unwavering. We believe in their potential to succeed and thrive. Our guarantee is a testament to that belief," says Matt Hart, VP, Sales & Marketing, CINC. "By offering a tangible guarantee and sharing our proven formula, we empower agents to take charge of their future with confidence."

