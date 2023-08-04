Inaugural World NTM Awareness Day Marks 20-Year Anniversary and Honors Founders' Mission on August 4, 2023

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NTM Info & Research (www.ntminfo.org), a pioneering global organization committed to addressing NonTuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) and improving respiratory health, proudly announces the first-ever World NTM Awareness Day, to be held on August 4, 2023. This significant milestone celebrates the organization's 20-year anniversary, paying tribute to its founders' Fern and Philip Leitman's unwavering commitment to advancing knowledge, support, and treatment options for individuals affected by NTM.

World NTM Awareness Day is the ideal platform to raise global awareness about NTM, a complex and often misunderstood group of bacteria that cause chronic infections, predominantly affecting the respiratory system. With this observance, NTMir honors the vision and dedication of its founders, who embarked on this journey two decades ago with a mission to transform the lives of those impacted by NTM.

Nearly all NTM patients have bronchiectasis, either before or as a result of NTM. "There hasn't been enough emphasis on the connection between NTM lung disease and the underlying lung damage, bronchiectasis, but the two go hand-in-hand, and impacts millions of people worldwide, costing tens of thousands of dollars per year for each patient," said Amy Leitman JD, President of NTMir and daughter of Fern and Philip Leitman. "Understanding and managing both conditions gives patients the chance for improved quality of life and better outcomes." Throughout the years, NTM Info & Research has partnered with global organizations that have been at the forefront of advocacy, research, and collaboration, driving positive change in the NTM and bronchiectasis community.

NTM awareness and treatment options have made great strides. This anniversary celebration underscores the organization's continued commitment to its founding principles and recognizes the remarkable progress made in NTM awareness, diagnosis, and patient care."We are thrilled to announce the first World NTM Awareness Day as we commemorate our 20-year anniversary," said Leitman. "This special day not only celebrates the achievements of our organization but also shines a spotlight on the global NTM community, honoring the resilience and strength of individuals impacted by this challenging condition.We'd like to thank all our sponsors for helping make this event a reality, especially our platinum sponsor, Insmed."

The inaugural World NTM Awareness Day will feature a virtual webinar and panel discussion featuring renowned experts, researchers, and advocates, providing valuable insights into the latest advancements in NTM diagnosis, treatment, and support. However more awareness and research is needed for earlier detection and treatment options that will support NTM patient's quality of life. Visit worldntmday.org to learn more on how to take concrete steps towards supporting those affected by NTM, promoting early detection, and improving treatment outcomes.

NTM Info & Research (NTMir) is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed on behalf of patients with pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) disease for patient support, medical education and research. The organization serves patients, healthcare providers and researchers dealing with bronchiectasis and NTM. It advocates a broad agenda to promote early diagnosis, improved treatments, and research. The mission is to bring a voice to the concerns of all our constituents with government officials and agencies that guide, research, and regulate therapies developed to treat these diseases. NTM Info & Research recognizes the need for advancement in education and treatment of bronchiectasis.

NTMir was founded by Fern Leitman, an NTM patient, and her husband Philip. During treatment at National Jewish Health in Denver, they met many patients from different parts of the country, who had experienced delayed diagnoses and were frightened for being unfamiliar with many aspects of NTM disease.

