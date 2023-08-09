Anchin Continues Growth by Welcoming Partner Matthew Rosenblatt to its Professional Services and Technology Groups

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier New York-based accounting, tax and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Matthew Rosenblatt has joined as an Audit Partner in the Firm's Professional Services and Technology Groups.

Matthew Rosenblatt, CPA, has deep experience providing attest and advisory services, including GAAP and other technical expertise. Matthew has served clients in the technology, professional services, entertainment and media and non-profit industries. At Anchin, he will play a significant role advising clients in these areas as a key member within the firm's growing Technology and Professional Services Groups.

"I am excited to welcome Matthew to the team. He has experience in industries in which we are serving an increasing array of clients. Matthew is part of a growing roster of recent additions who are attracted to the firm due to Anchin's culture and independence," says Chris Noble, Partner and Leader of the Technology Group, and the Professional Services Group which includes Law Firms, Public Relations, Advertising & Media, IT Service companies and other professional service businesses.

"It is great to see how many professionals have recently joined our team at Anchin," adds Russell B. Shinsky, Managing Partner "Our core values and focus on providing exceptional client service in a Best Places to Work environment continue to draw talent to our firm. I think that is the attraction - the knowledge that they will be part of a robust and flourishing culture that is commencing its second 100 years in business."

Anchin is consistently named a Best Place to Work in New York City, New York State, and nationally by Crain's NY Business and Accounting Today, among other respected publications.

In addition to the tremendous growth that Anchin achieved in 2022 – which included the opening of an office in Boca Raton, Florida; the addition of seven Partners and Principals; and the promotion of a record group to Directors and Senior Managers – the firm has already brought on board four new professionals at the Partner level in 2023.

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of 500, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

