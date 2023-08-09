JOHN LEWIS PARTNERSHIP ACCELERATES TECHNOLOGY TRANSFORMATION WITH £100M AGREEMENT WITH GOOGLE CLOUD

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The John Lewis Partnership, the UK's largest employee-owned company, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, worth £100m over the next five years. The move represents a major expansion of the successful relationship it has had with Google since 2012.

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud) (PRNewswire)

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the John Lewis Partnership's digital transformation of its much loved brands, John Lewis and Waitrose, and its ambitions to provide customers with even more tailored and personalised experiences.

Under the expanded agreement, more of the organisation's technology will migrate to Google Cloud, harnessing the cloud provider's latest and most innovative technologies, including advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These tools will enable the John Lewis Partnership workforce, known as Partners, to be more efficient, spend more time focusing on customers, and better use data insights to help curate great products and services.

The investment in Google Cloud is a fundamental part of the John Lewis Partnership's transformation story. The company's strategy of creating brilliant in-store and online experiences has already been successful in attracting more customers this year. This partnership with Google Cloud will take its retail experience to the next level - both in-store, and via its digital platforms, including JohnLewis.com, Waitrose.com, and its owned mobile apps. Moreover, the agreement will support the John Lewis Partnership's ambition to get closer to its customers by creating a pan-Partnership loyalty programme in 2024.

Nish Kankiwala, Chief Executive Officer at the John Lewis Partnership, said: "Investing in cutting edge technology is not just a choice, it's a necessity for a modern retailer like us. Core to our strategy is building our technology infrastructure for the long term, drawing on latest innovations to benefit our customers."

Zak Mian, Chief Transformation and Technology Officer at the John Lewis Partnership, added: "At the John Lewis Partnership we've always been focused at finding better ways to do business. Today's announcement marks a significant step in transforming our technology, and ensures that our Partners have the best tools to provide our customers with even more personalised experiences, across all our channels.

"Imagine a world where a customer can use an image scanning feature in their John Lewis App to show our Home Design Stylists a room they're looking to furnish, which tells us all we need to know about the intricacies of the space, layout and measurements. Not only does it save customers a lot of time and hassle, but even before the appointment we can take inspiration from their unique preferences and give tailored recommendations that can even complement products they already have. We're looking forward to an era of fresh innovation."

"As an innovative British retailer with a strong commitment to customer service, the John Lewis Partnership is always looking for new ways to reinvent how it does business," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "By turning to Google Cloud's leading AI and ML tools, John Lewis will help transform the Partner experience, which in turn will deliver a better and more seamless experience for its customers."

Notes to editors

About the John Lewis Partnership

The John Lewis Partnership owns and operates two of Britain's best-loved retail brands - John Lewis and Waitrose. Started as a radical experiment over a century ago, the Partnership is now the largest employee-owned business in the UK, with around 74,000 employees who are all Partners in the business. The Partnership is purpose-driven, existing to create a fairer and more sustainable future for our Partners, customers, suppliers and communities. Our Purpose not only inspires our principles, drives our decisions and acts as our guide to be a force for good, it steers us to do things differently and better - all in service of creating a happier world for everyone and everything we touch.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Google Cloud