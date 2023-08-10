The Linux Foundation Announces Keynote Speakers for Open Source Summit Europe 2023

Global visionaries headline the premier open source event in Europe, covering the most pivotal topics and technologies at the core of open source.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the keynote speakers for Open Source Summit Europe , taking place September 19-21 at the Euskalduna Conference Centre in Bilbao, Spain. The full event schedule is available here .

Open Source Summit is a global conference that hosts a collection of microconferences, mini-summits, and co-located events for the open source community. Developers, technologists, and community leaders unite at Open Source Summit every year in North America, Europe, and Asia to collaborate, innovate, and help advance a sustainable open source ecosystem.

Open Source Summit Europe 2023 microconferences include CloudOpen , ContainerCon , Diversity Empowerment Summit , Emerging OS Forum , LinuxCon , Open AI + Data Forum , OpenJS World , Open Source Leadership Summit , Open Source On-Ramp , OSPOCon , SupplyChainSecurityCon , and SustainabilityCon . In addition, 10 mini-summits and co-located events will take place alongside Open Source Summit Europe, offering more opportunities for attendees to learn about PyTorch, Linux Security, OpenWallet, Open Metaverse, OpenSSF, Networking, OpenChain, SPDX, and so much more.

Keynote speakers for Open Source Summit Europe 2023 include:



Gabriele Columbro , Executive Director, FINOS & General Manager, Linux Foundation Europe

Jim Zemlin , Executive Director, The Linux Foundation

Fiona Krakenbürger , Co-Founder, Sovereign Tech Fund

Tara Tarakiyee , Technologist, Sovereign Tech Fund

Cristina Bentué , Co-Founder and COO, IriusRisk

Vivek Mahajan , Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, CTO, CPO, Co-Head of System Platform, Fujitsu Ltd

Dave Lago , Software Development Manager, Amazon Web Services

Nithya Ruff , Director, OSPO, Amazon

Fatima Sarah Khalid , Developer Evangelist, GitLab

Ed Parsons , Geospatial Technologist, Google

Jonathan Vila , Developer Advocate, Sonar

Patrick von Platen , Diffusers Team Lead, Hugging Face Open Source

Jonathan Katz , Principal Product Manager - Technical, Amazon Web Services

Registration (in-person) is offered at the price of US$999 through September 4, a savings of US$250. Special registration rates are available for small businesses, hobbyists, students, 'hall pass,' and virtual-only options are available as well. Please review all registration types here .

Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Event Sponsors

Open Source Summit Europe 2023 is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including:

Diamond Sponsors: Fujitsu, Google, and OpenEuler

Platinum Sponsors: Amazon Web Services, Huawei, OpenSearch, and Sonar

Gold Sponsors: Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Delta Lake , GitLab, Intel, Red Hat, SUSE, and Synopsys





For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us.

