VisitorsCoverage Launches Humanitarian Initiative to Help Reforest Quebec

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As wildfires rage across northern Quebec, destroying a record-breaking 1.5 million hectares in the boreal forest alone, VisitorsCoverage, a global travel insurance marketplace, has stepped up efforts to aid reforestation. The new initiative is an extension of our partnership with One Tree Planted , a non-profit organization that partners with businesses to plant trees all over the world.

"The devastation in Quebec should be a wake-up call for all of us to do our part," says CEO Rajeev Shrivastava .

Why Quebec Needs Trees

Climate change is caused in major part by an overabundance of Carbon Dioxide. Trees are the single best way to reduce CO2 because they breathe it in and convert it to oxygen. Without trees, we will see a rise in deadly heat waves, droughts, and yes, wildfires.

Canada's boreal forest is one of the world's richest ecosystems, and accounts for 9% of the world's forestation. Threaded with beautiful blue lakes and streams teeming with majestic spruces, firs and pines, and home to black bears, caribou, moose and great gray owls, this forest is as much a work of art as it is a vital driver of the country's environmental health. And in Quebec the forest has been besieged by wildfires for the last four months.

According to the Quebec Provincial Forest Fire Control Agency, 3.2 million hectares of forest have burned in Quebec since the 2023 wildfires began. To put this into perspective, the average number of hectares burned in all of Canada is 2.5 million. While Quebec needed reforestation prior to the wildfire devastation, that need has now intensified exponentially.

The Human Toll

So far, hundreds of Canadians have been forced to leave their homes. In what should be their peak season, the livelihoods of hunters and fishermen are now in jeopardy as businesses are shuttered.

Air quality issues caused by toxic smoke from the wildfires are already impacting the health and wellbeing of many residents. Inhaling toxic smoke and ash from these wildfires could damage the lungs and heart and even weaken our immune systems.

These health concerns aren't confined to Canada's borders. Air pollution from the fires is now impacting the lives of many Americans.

VisitorsCoverage's Promise to the Planet

VisitorsCoverage was founded on one simple goal: helping people. Whether we're helping immigrants settle in America, retirees live out their travel dreams, or students explore and learn about their world, helping and doing good is at the forefront of everything we do. We partnered with One Tree Planted to do just that.

A Shared Mission to Protect & Conserve

On the surface, a company that sells travel insurance and an organization that plants trees don't seem to have much in common. Dig a little deeper, however, and you'll find that both VisitorsCoverage and One Tree Planted are driven by a commitment to protect and educate. One company aims to protect travelers, while the other aims to protect the world they travel. We are proud to continue our partnership to ensure that travelers and Mother Earth stay protected for generations to come.

