Icertis Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Technology Innovation

BELLEVUE, Wash. , Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis , the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has been named the winner of the Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in Technology Innovation and a Silver Stevie® Award for Fastest Growing Company of the Year in the United States and Canada.

The 2023 International Business Awards® program received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

Icertis Contract Intelligence harnesses the power of AI to enable the world's largest enterprises to realize unmatched value from their commercial relationships. The Icertis platform is quickly becoming the fifth enterprise system of record, equally as essential to core operations as ERP, CRM, HCM, and SCM solutions. Bringing together purpose-built AI with data that reflects every transaction and agreement across a business, Icertis is reimagining the role of contracts in automating core operations, accelerating digital transformation, and driving strategic decision-making around revenue, savings, and risk.

Icertis secured these prestigious accolades based on a multitude of innovation and growth milestones, including:

"This has been a breakout year for Icertis in generative AI innovation. ChatGPT illuminated the world to what we've long recognized for over a decade, which is AI's ability to power revolutionary transformation in the way businesses operate," said Monish Darda, CTO and Co-founder of Icertis. "These International Business Award recognitions further exemplify our continued innovation and growth as we deliver massive customer value with AI-powered contract intelligence and fulfill our vision of transforming the foundation of commerce – contracts."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations.

"Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year's class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October."

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

