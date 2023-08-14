PrizePicks Adds to Senior Leadership Team with Two Strategic Appointments

Industry Veterans Elisa Richardson and Brian Huss Join Skill-Based DFS Leader as VPs of Strategic Communications, Innovation

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the largest fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced the appointment of two gaming industry veterans to its senior leadership team. Elisa Richardson will join PrizePicks as the company's Vice President of Strategic Communications. Additionally, Brian Huss has been named Vice President of Innovation, responsible for expanding the company's skill-based fantasy offerings.

PrizePicks has appointed gaming industry veterans Elisa Richardson as the company’s Vice President of Strategic Communications and Brian Huss as Vice President of Innovation, responsible for expanding the company’s skill-based fantasy offerings. (PRNewswire)

"PrizePicks is disrupting daily fantasy sports and I'm thrilled to help hone the company's narrative" - Elisa Richardson

Richardson and Huss are the latest additions to the PrizePicks senior leadership team, which has expanded aggressively over the past year in legal, regulatory and marketing departments, claiming top industry talent in the process. Richardson, who will oversee external and internal communications, joins PrizePicks from BetMGM, where she was Head of Communications and Public Relations. Huss comes to PrizePicks with a tenured resume having led product, growth, and innovation teams at FanDuel, Turner Sports, CBS Sports and other leading sports and media properties.

"Elisa is joining the company at a crucial time and her expertise in defining a corporate narrative will be invaluable as the daily fantasy sports industry garners national media attention and PrizePicks seizes rapid growth opportunities," said PrizePicks Founder & CEO Adam Wexler. "Brian will infuse experience and creativity into ensuring that PrizePicks is optimally positioned to be a long-time leader in the space. Both Elisa and Brian are incredibly valuable additions to our senior leadership team."

Richardson will oversee the company's corporate communications and strategic positioning, leading media relations and responsible gaming messaging, as well as issues management strategy for matters affecting PrizePicks on a national scale. She will work with the leadership team across departments to ensure consistency of messaging and strategy, and to elevate company success stories. Richardson brings deep industry knowledge to PrizePicks having built and led the communications and public relations department at BetMGM.

"PrizePicks is undoubtedly disrupting the daily fantasy sports space and I'm thrilled to help hone the company's narrative in an ever-evolving sports entertainment landscape," said Richardson.

Huss will be focused on building upon PrizePicks industry-leading platform and growing the company's suite of skill-based fantasy offerings and games. Huss joins PrizePicks from FanDuel, where he led DFS, Free to Play, and Faceoff (skill gaming). Previously, he built an innovation team that worked on fantasy games, gaming content, and advanced tech products for NBA Digital, a joint venture of the NBA and Turner Sports. Huss also served as GM of the fantasy and gaming vertical for CBS Sports.

"Over the past few years I've watched PrizePicks marry fun, challenging gameplay with an intuitive user interface," said Huss, who is a frequent speaker on fantasy player mindset in terms of product development. "I couldn't be more excited for the challenge of building on that success by helping to introduce a host of new skill-based products and games."

For more information and future company updates, follow @PrizePicks on LinkedIn .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2022 Inc. 5000 rankings. The company was recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. With current team and league partnerships including NASCAR, Atlanta Braves, Big3, Atlanta United and North Carolina Courage, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the PrizePicks workforce has grown to over 300 in the past year, with the company recently being recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PrizePicks