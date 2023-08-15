4.5 million: Civil 20 India reached out to the highest number of people in C20's history

The Civil 20 (C20) Policy Pack urges the G20 Heads of State to put aside self-interests and address the deep inequalities that have increased after the pandemic.

NEW DELHI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Civil 20, an official Engagement Group of India's G20 Presidency, has submitted its policy recommendations to the G20 Secretariat. The Civil 20 Policy Pack is the result of an unprecedented number of C20 events—over 1,300 meetings, both online and offline, with more than 5,400 civil society organizations (CSOs) from 154 countries. Through mass outreach campaigns, including in vulnerable communities, C20 also connected to more than 4.5 million people worldwide.

India's G20 Secretariat is now reviewing the policies in advance of the G20 Summit where its Heads of State will meet in New Delhi in September. The G20 (Group of Twenty) comprises 19 countries and the European Union. Its members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified deep inequalities furthered by a global economic recession and increasing natural disasters. C20 specifically calls upon the world leaders to put aside their own self-interests and power struggles and shift their focus to cooperation and collaboration to build a better, stronger, and more inclusive world based upon compassion, mutual respect, and sustainability.

Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian who is Chair of this year's C20 Engagement Group. She is the first spiritual leader to hold the position which represents volunteers with the world's CSOs and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). It is their work that addresses on a first-person basis the needs of the world's most vulnerable communities and the impact of environmental destruction.

Amma said: "One of the key insights that arose from the deliberations was that in order to ensure the long-term existence and safety of humanity, it is necessary to embrace certain overarching values and principles, and work together as a unified whole. Indeed, the emergence of such a sentiment can be seen as a positive sign, opening the path for hope. Humanity's intentions and actions must reflect a degree of this shared sense of unity."

Amma added: "If not, our greed will reach such a pinnacle that it will threaten our very existence. Nature has been giving us strong warnings over the past several years that this is the direction in which we are headed. If we do not heed these warnings, human beings will very soon be added to this planet's list of extinct creatures."

Amma emphasized that everyone deserves respect and dignity regardless of background, setting the stage for ethical and sustainable policies. The Indian approach to public service has traditionally been founded upon selfless service and community participation. This is possible because there is a collective faith in self-reliance and sustainability, where economic growth, ecological health, personal enlightenment, and social well-being go hand in hand.

Amma said: "There will always be some people who will discourage us and obstruct our progress. We should never allow them to shake our confidence or conviction in fulfilling our personal duty. Only if we have self-confidence can we benefit society through our efforts."

Mr Vijay Nambiar Principal Coordinator for C20 India said, "C20 India calls on the UN and the G20 to take bold action, including through substantial financial commitments, to help achieve the UN's critical Sustainable Development Goals. Civil society around the world should have sufficient space to play a fitting role in the implementation of this agenda."

The Civil 20 Policy Pack is founded upon on G20 India's theme—One Earth, One Family, One Future. The motto is inspired by an ancient Sanskrit phrase, vasudhaiva kutumbakam, which is so valued that it is engraved in the entry to India's parliament building. It means the whole world is one family.

After a successful conclusion of the C20 India Summit, Amma officially handed over the leadership to representatives from Brazil, the next country to hold the G20 Presidency.

