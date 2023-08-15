HR Technology Company When I Work Selected as a Finalist for the Stevie Awards for Great Employers

The platform was recognized for achievement in the HR technology category for its innovation in providing employee-first solutions to the shift-based workplace.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When I Work , a market leader in shift-based workforce management software used by more than 200,000 workplaces worldwide, was recently named a finalist for the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

When I Work logo (PRNewswire)

The Stevie Awards recognizes the world's best employers and the human resources teams, professionals, achievements, suppliers, and products and services that help to create, and drive, great places to work.

When I Work was among the 1,000 nominations from organizations across 28 nations that were considered for this award. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 125 judges worldwide.

"We are honored to have When I Work named as a finalist for the Stevie Awards among some of the best HR technology companies across the world," said Blake Adams, CEO of When I Work. "We are proud of our team for continuing to innovate the operational workflow of shift-based organizations and create happier and more productive teams."

On September 18, all finalists will be named either a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner during an awards gala banquet in New York City.

About When I Work

When I Work is a market leader in workforce management software for shift-based businesses and delivers a powerful, employee-first experience that creates happier and more productive teams. Trusted by more than 200,000 workplaces worldwide, When I Work offers scheduling, collaboration, and financial solutions that bring empathy, agility, and consumer simplicity to both small businesses and their employees. For more information, please visit wheniwork.com .

