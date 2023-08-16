Namecheap Officially Reveals Plans for Spaceship - Its Next-Generation Domain Registration & Web Services Platform

With 100,000+ Domain Registrations During Its Early Beta Phase,

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar and a top web service provider, officially lifted the curtain on Spaceship, its ambitious new domain and website platform designed for users to seamlessly find, purchase, connect, and manage everything needed to launch and grow a website.

"Spaceship is the first step toward a giant leap forward in Internet freedom," said Richard Kirkendall , Spaceship CEO.

Spaceship's goal is to empower users to get online faster and easier than ever before, bypassing the ingrained complexities often associated with domains and digital products. Challenges around setting up DNS, managing subscriptions, or switching between products and add-ons are only a few of the issues customers face. Spaceship aims to solve these problems by addressing the technical complexities in the background. These solutions match a beautiful, intuitive design and world-class user experience to simplify the entire customer journey.

Many more planned feature updates and platform improvements are coming soon. That's why Spaceship is looking for feedback from a broader audience of web professionals, domain investors and early tech adopters in its new unrestricted open beta testing phase. The objective is total transparency and customer collaboration to create the most extraordinary next-generation domain registration and web service platform. Beta users are encouraged to view Spaceship's Public Roadmap to see the current list of upcoming features and products.

It is also important to note that Spaceship is still a work in progress, with engineers working around the clock to achieve its ultimate vision. It is currently in an open beta phase, but the decision to launch the website early is to test it in the most challenging place of all: the real world. That means Spaceship's development team will continue ensuring everything runs smoothly. While appearing minimal on the outside, Spaceship is entirely new and complex under the hood, and sometimes that requires adjustment along the way.

Spaceship key features include:

Unbox – Users can seamlessly connect and set up their products with just a few clicks, without ever touching complex settings like DNS records. It brings everything together for users to manage products easily and add new ones whenever desired just as quickly. Users still have access to the core tools if they want to do things the old way. Customers are in complete control of their digital set-up and online future.

Spaceship Library – A searchable product database where users can select, pay for, and connect useful features and services to empower their domains.

Launchpad – A fully-featured dashboard for easily viewing and managing all product and service apps, with the freedom to choose and customize as desired.

Connection Manager – An intelligent way to see and manage the connections between user products and domains, with nodes across the world that constantly monitor everything.

Subscription Management – An all-in-one place to manage and upgrade products, making it easy to cancel or even pause subscriptions.

Notification Center – A simple and organized comms area making sure users are always kept informed, allowing full notification customization.

Anytime, anywhere payments – An easy way to upgrade, add extra space, connect more users, or renew services right on the spot and without separate payment pages.

As Spaceship continues improving its user experience while uniquely building it around each customer's needs, numerous new products are planned for integration. EasyWP managed WordPress hosting, various web hosting packages and email hosting products will continue to evolve, and users will see more and more tools built into them as Spaceship's talented design team continues improving the platform.

For domain investors, a full suite of marketplace and aftermarket tools are planned for effortlessly buying and selling valuable domain names. Plus, more handshake and decentralized integrations are on the way.

Lastly, Product Hunt members are encouraged to check out Spaceship as it launched on the new product discovery platform today.

Visit Spaceship.com now to help shape the next-generation domain registration and web services platform.

About Namecheap:

Namecheap is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 17 million domains under management, Namecheap.com is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com. Namecheap, Namecheap.com, EasyWP, Unbox and Spaceship are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Namecheap, Inc.

