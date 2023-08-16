Perk Up Your Shower Routine with Tree Hut's New Café Collection

Popular Body Care Brand Brews Up Coffee-Inspired Fall Product Line

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, become a bathtime barista! Encouraging consumers to add a well-deserved coffee break into their daily skincare routine, Tree Hut – the maker of America's No. 1 Body Scrubs – drew inspiration from cozy beverages for its latest seasonal body care collection. The assortment is bursting with varietal blends of roasted, spiced and cream notes, allowing consumers to match their shower routine to their coffee order. The new, limited-edition fall favorites include the Iced Coffee Shea Sugar Scrub, Sweet Cream Whipped Shea Body Butter, Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Scrub, Pumpkin Spice Latte Foaming Gel Wash, Apple Macchiato Shea Sugar Scrub, Cinnamon Dolce Shea Sugar Scrub, Cinnamon Dolce Foaming Gel Wash, Boba Milk Tea Shea Sugar Scrub, Vanilla Moisturizing Shave Oil and the Coffee & Cream Gift Set.

To awaken senses and give consumers a delectable treat to add to their body care regimen, Tree Hut brewed up the Café collection based on the most popular fall beverages. The brand infused each product with good-for-you ingredients to leave skin glowing and wrapped them in the coziest scents. For the coffee lover or autumn enthusiast, this collection will be the perfect way to cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate skin while filling the bathroom with seasonal coffee shop aromas.

"We wanted to create a collection that would emulate the feeling of walking into your favorite café on a crisp fall morning for our latest seasonal launch," said Senior Marketing Manager, Hazel Smith. "These sweet, coffee-inspired goodies will allow Tree Hut fans to get a hint of latte or a touch of tea in their lather for the ultimate autumnal self-pampering."

Designed to cleanse skin with a luxurious lather, Tree Hut added two new Body Wash varieties to its collection with the fall launch:

The autumn collection also showcases limited-edition exfoliators to add to the brand's variety of popular Shea Sugar Scrubs, gently buffing away dry skin to give the body a radiant glow.

To prepare for shaving and to lock in hydration, Tree Hut included a Vanilla Moisturizing Shave Oil and Sweet Cream Whipped Shea Body Butter in this deliciously sweet Café collection, which are both available now in-store and online at Target, Ulta and Walmart. Shimmer and shine with Tree Hut's Vanilla Shave Oil that's packed with Real Vanilla Extract to soothe skin. As a way to top off a body care routine, much like a coffee, the brand whipped up a Sweet Cream Whipped Body Butter that drenches skin in creamy comfort with notes of honey, coconut cream and marshmallows. It is formulated with Vanilla and Coconut to protect and moisturize the skin barrier.

While a hot cup of joe is always a treat, also available now exclusively at Ulta, is the brand's Coffee and Cream Gift Set. Packaged in a coffee bean bag, this set includes the Iced Coffee Shea Sugar Scrub and Sweet Cream Whipped Shea Body Butter sure to perk up someone's day.

Later this month, Tree Hut is celebrating the launch of the Café collection with the Tree Hut Mobile Café. Reaching consumers on both the East and West coasts, the branded coffee truck will be stationed at 1415 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica, CA on August 25th and 26th and at 503 Broadway, New York, NY on August 25th and 589 Broadway, New York, NY on August 26th. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at each location, consumers are invited to get a free cup of coffee based on a menu inspired by the new fall flavors and win Tree Hut products, all while supplies last.

Tree Hut products are paraben free, vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, alcohol-free, do not contain formaldehyde donors and are made in the USA. To learn more about Tree Hut's latest offerings, visit the website or follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more information.

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still produces out of Coppell, TX and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body, shave, face and lip collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

