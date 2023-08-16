ProcurementIQ Names Fiona Adams Director of Client Value Realization

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcurementIQ, the market intelligence leader for procurement, is proud to announce that Fiona Adams has joined the company's executive staff as the director of client value realization, effective immediately.

In her new role, Adams will develop and lead initiatives designed to maximize the value and return on investment ProcurementIQ clients receive as part of their membership. She will report to and work with Senior Vice President Vincent Roush.

"Adams will impact the client experience in countless ways," said Roush. "She'll help clients realize the full potential of our market intelligence, but she'll also elevate the product itself. As an industry leader and ProcurementIQ user, she has a deep understanding of the current and future needs of procurement departments worldwide. Her knowledge in the field and her new role at our company positions her to ensure our tools are exactly what procurement professionals need, when they need it."

An experienced procurement leader with over two decades of sourcing and procurement consulting experience, Adams will help procurement departments and professionals worldwide achieve their goals through the successful utilization of ProcurementIQ's suite of market intelligence solutions. Her firsthand expertise in global and strategic sourcing enables her to directly affect the value clients can bring to their business by supporting client procurement strategy initiatives as well as training category managers and other users on market intelligence and ProcurementIQ tool utilization.

She will also work in concert with ProcurementIQ's product development team on enhancing current tools and creating future solutions.

The director of client value realization position was created specifically for Adams, who joins the ProcurementIQ team from Nordstrom, where she was the senior strategic sourcing manager for two years. Before Nordstrom, Adams spent time in senior procurement positions across Adidas, WNS Denali, Starbucks, and others.

"We're very excited to have Fiona join the ProcurementIQ management team," Roush concluded. "With her help, our clients are in a better position than ever to turn their ideas into action."

About ProcurementIQ: ProcurementIQ is the leading market intelligence provider built specifically for procurement. With coverage that spans more than 1,000 categories, ProcurementIQ has helped Fortune 500 companies, government departments and agencies, and hundreds of small businesses achieve success through quicker access to market insights and data.

