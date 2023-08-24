GENESIS KICKS OFF COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON AS PRE-GAME PRESENTING SPONSOR OF NBC SPORTS' B1G COLLEGE COUNTDOWN SHOW

New partnership with NBC Sports connects Genesis each weekend to the millions watching college football and the network of 7+ million alumni of the Big 10 and Notre Dame

Sponsorship will showcase the Electrified GV70 in NBC's B1G Yards on-site activations in addition to pre-game media integrations.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, Genesis will help kick off the 2023 college football season with a new presenting sponsorship and pre-game integration of NBC Sports' College Countdown show for select Big Ten Football and Notre Dame Football games airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. The campaign includes media exposure, in-person activations showcasing the Genesis Electrified GV70 and memorable experiences planned for fans on and off the field. The sponsorship begins during the broadcast of Navy vs. Notre Dame, airing live on NBC and Peacock, this Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 pm ET from Dublin, Ireland.

"College football is a passion point for millions of fans each weekend and this partnership gives us an opportunity to share in that passion, creating original experiences and content that introduce them to Genesis vehicles," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America. "Delivering the highest standards of performance is a core promise to our customers and that aligns perfectly with college football."

"We are thrilled to partner with Genesis on this unique opportunity to combine Big Ten and Notre Dame Football's dedicated fanbases with new, immersive experiences backed by the power of the NBCUniversal portfolio," said Peter Lazarus, Executive Vice President, Advertising & Partnerships, NBC Sports. "Together, we are tapping into the power of sports to create long-lasting connection and impact with brands and fans alike."

Genesis will be integrated into NBC Sports' B1G College Countdown broadcasts with logo placements, verbal mentions, content integration pods, video, and social media.

Additionally, Genesis is the presenting sponsor of the all-new B1G Yards on-site activations. Serving as a fan engagement and content creation opportunity, B1G Ten Yards will travel every week to "B1G Saturday Night" home campuses across the country. The activation will prep fans for gameday with activities, giveaways, appearances from their school's spirit team and a DJ deck called "The Peacock Perch." Genesis will be integrated in this experience through giveaways, branding, and displays of its newest EV, the Electrified GV70.

Genesis' media agency, Canvas Worldwide, negotiated this comprehensive partnership providing a strong mix of on-air presence, in show mentions and on the ground activations from the prime-time game location.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

