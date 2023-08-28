Jeep® Brand Launches 'Famous for Freedom' Global Marketing Campaign for the New 2024 Jeep Wrangler Featuring Legendary 'California Love' Track

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

"Famous for Freedom" global campaign for the new 2024 Jeep® Wrangler features legendary "California Love" 1995 track

Campaign debuts as 50th anniversary of hip-hop music is celebrated and acknowledged for the role it has played in transforming marketing and culture

"California Love" track is one in lengthy line of Stellantis brands featuring highly sought-after, but elusive tracks for advertising industry

This is the first time the song will be used in an automotive commercial

Sixty-second "Famous for Freedom" video launches on Jeep brand's YouTube channel, with shorter form content, including 30-second and 15-second videos, running across the brand's social media channels

Thirty-second spot will run across television

From the 49-MPGe electrified 4xe plug-in hybrid to the V-8-powered 470-horsepower Rubicon 392, the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler offers the most diverse powertrain options in the off-road segment, giving Wrangler customers the ability to choose the propulsion system that best suits their lifestyle

Jeep Wrangler 4xe, offering zero-emission freedom, is the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the United States

Ordering is open now and the 2024 Jeep Wrangler has started to arrive in U.S. dealerships

2024 Jeep Wrangler will be available in markets around the world

The Jeep® brand is marking the launch of the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wrangler 4xe with the debut of its "Famous for Freedom" global marketing campaign. The global campaign launches with a 60-second version of "Famous For Freedom" on the Jeep brand's YouTube channel [add YT link to 60-second social here], with shorter form content, including 30-second and 15-second videos ( here and here ), running across the brand's social media channels and online video placements. A 30-second version will run on broadcast television.

"Music has long played a pivotal role in our rich history of advertising, and as the industry marks the 50th year of hip-hop, the Jeep brand has been granted the enormous honor of incorporating the elusive 'California Love' anthem track into our 'Famous for Freedom' campaign for our new 2024 Jeep Wrangler," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "As the '90s sees a renaissance throughout fashion, film and music, we want to tap into the nostalgia from that decade while recognizing the unique hold that the Wrangler has across the entire automotive and cultural landscapes. 'California Love' captures the spirit of the Jeep Wrangler and our owners around the world in a way no other can."

The global marketing campaign, which will also air in Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Australia and other markets around the world, signals the launch of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wrangler 4xe, featuring the famous track "California Love." This is the first time the song will be used in an automotive commercial.

"'Famous For Freedom' goes beyond a tagline. It's a state of mind for our Jeep Wrangler owners, and this global campaign celebrates this community of dreamers and doers who seek to live freedom-fueled lives," said Lucy McLellan, senior vice president, global head of marketing & communications, Jeep brand. "As we introduce the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler to markets around the world, we celebrate the Wrangler's legendary off-road capability and also the unique lifestyle it enables. And there's no better way to do that than to feature a number of our loyal Jeep Wrangler customers in the campaign to ensure the essence of the Jeep community is authentically captured."

See the 60-second "Famous for Freedom" spot here: https://youtu.be/4etWmTFUxlA

The video was filmed in California to capture the culture, landscapes and lifestyle that make the Jeep Wrangler and "California Love" track so iconic. Scenes from the Pismo Beach Sand Dunes to the Los Angeles skyline and additional California texture bring the lyrics of the track to life. Adding to the film's authenticity, it also features several real Jeep brand owners making appearances throughout.

"Famous for Freedom" was directed by Grammy-winning director Dave Meyers at RadicalMedia. Over the past 20 years, Meyers has directed music videos for artists like Drake, SZA and Kendrick Lamar, as well as commercials that have shaped culture. He has firmly established himself as one of the industry's most prolific and sought-after directors, which is why he was a perfect match for the Jeep Wrangler "Famous for Freedom" campaign.

"Since its introduction, the Jeep Wrangler has set new levels of 4x4 capability with each new generation, dating all the way back to 1941," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "The new 2024 Wrangler builds upon that 80-plus-year legacy, offering our first full-float Dana rear axle, and makes it possible for Wrangler owners to easily upsize tires, in addition to a more advanced and comfortable interior with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen, available power seats tested for water fording, and more technology and safety features, including standard side-curtain airbags. Wrangler offers customers more choice with best-in-class gas engines to the only electrified off-road SUV, the Wrangler 4xe, which continues to be the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the United States."

The Jeep brand is raising the bar once again by combining the most capable Wrangler yet, with more capability, technology safety features and refinement. This no-compromise combination is enhanced by the ability to choose from four different powertrains. From the 49-MPGe electrified 4xe plug-in hybrid, which is the best-selling PHEV in America, to the V-8-powered 470-horsepower Rubicon 392, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler offers the most diverse powertrain options in the off-road segment, giving Wrangler customers the ability to choose the propulsion system that best suits their lifestyle.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler is available in Sport, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, 4xe, Rubicon and Rubicon 392 models. Ordering is open now and vehicles have started to arrive in U.S. dealerships. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will launch in markets around the world.

"Famous for Freedom" was created by the Jeep brand in partnership with Chicago-based Highdive agency.

Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Jeep Wrangler, the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than 80 years of 4x4 engineering excellence. New for the 2024 model year, the Wrangler adds even more capability with its first full-float Dana rear axle, available factory-installed 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch and increased 5,000-pound tow capability. Inside, the new 2024 Wrangler offers more comfort and safety features with available 12-way power adjustable front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain airbags in the first and second rows. Powertrain options include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, a 6.4-liter V-8 and the electrified Wrangler 4xe, which uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, two electric motors and a high-voltage battery pack to deliver 21 miles of all-electric range and 49 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe).

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

