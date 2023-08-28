Magellan Rx Pharmacy LLC earns URAC Reaccreditation in Specialty Pharmacy

Designation demonstrates highest level of commitment to quality health care

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime)/Magellan Rx (MRx) is proud to announce that Magellan Rx Pharmacy, LLC (Magellan Rx), MRx's specialty pharmacy, has earned URAC reaccreditation for Specialty Pharmacy.

URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. By achieving this status, MRx demonstrates commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.

"Central to our mission is helping patients with complex conditions navigate their specialty care journey while ensuring delivery of the highest quality and most humane care," said Mostafa Kamal, president and CEO for Prime Therapeutics. "As an organization, we are all validated by this accomplishment. And we will continue to deliver medicines through the best channel for people's needs, while remaining restlessly focused on meeting the moment for those we serve."

URAC relies on a multidisciplinary advisory group to guide standards development, establish benchmarks and inform revisions. This group includes payers, physicians, hospitals, its Board of Directors, URAC's Standards Committees and other industry experts. The standards are then circulated for public comment and beta-tested before their release. This broad, inclusive process assures that URAC's standards promote industry best practices.

URAC's comprehensive standards and associated elements of performance are organized into four foundational focus areas across all accreditation and certification programs:

Risk management

Operations infrastructure

Performance monitoring and improvement

Consumer protection and empowerment

Streamlining more than 40 core standards into these focus areas makes the process more seamless and enables URAC to conduct accreditation evaluations more quickly and efficiently.

"Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever. Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, pharmacies like Magellan Rx Pharmacy do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com and www.magellanrx.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

