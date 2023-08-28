TRUCKING INDUSTRY ASKED TO RANK TOP CONCERNS

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute, the trucking industry's not-for-profit research organization, today launched the 2023 Top Industry Issues Survey. The annual survey asks trucking industry stakeholders to rank the top issues of concern for the industry along with potential strategies for addressing each issue.

Now in its 19th year, ATRI's annual analysis not only ranks the issues overall but also provides insights into how critical topics are ranked differently by motor carriers and professional drivers. The report also allows stakeholders to monitor issues over time to better understand which issues are rising, or falling, in criticality.

"The annual Top Industry Issues Survey has long been a crucial part of understanding the challenges facing our country's supply chain. ATRI's research provides an opportunity for thousands of trucking industry professionals, from drivers to executives, to weigh in on the most important topics that affect trucking and collectively decide on the best strategies for addressing each," said ATA Chair Dan Van Alstine, Ruan Transportation Management Systems President and COO.

"I encourage my fellow drivers to take a few minutes and complete ATRI's Top Industry Issues Survey. Whether your top issue is truck parking, driver compensation, detention, traffic congestion or something else, it only takes a few minutes to make your voice heard and for us collectively to let the industry know what drivers are most concerned about," said Ken Duncan, an America's Road Team Captain and professional truck driver for Walmart Transportation.

The results of the 2023 survey will be released October 14, 2023 as part of the American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition to be held in Austin, Texas.

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to complete the 2023 survey available by clicking here. The survey will remain open through September 29, 2023.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

