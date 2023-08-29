Quantum Metric Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Google Marketplace - Collaboration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , the customer-driven digital analytics platform, today is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Google Marketplace - Collaboration. Quantum Metric was recognized for their achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers optimize their digital experiences in ways that both serve the needs of customers and drive business growth.

Quantum Metric (PRNewsfoto/Quantum Metric) (PRNewswire)

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Quantum Metric as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

The Google Cloud Partner of the Year award recognizes organizations annually for their innovative thinking, outstanding customer service, and best-in-class use of Google Cloud products and services. Quantum Metric's recognition as Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Google Marketplace - Collaboration, reflects the rapidly expanding partnership with Google Cloud that has supported continued expansion across key regions including the U.S. and UK, and greater EMEA, and grown Quantum Metric's customer base by 41%. At the heart of Quantum Metric's solution is BigQuery, Google Cloud's fully managed, petabyte-scale analytics data warehouse with 99.99% availability that enables businesses to analyze vast amounts of data in real-time to make data-driven decisions and have actionable insights to drive better outcomes. Powered by BigQuery, the Quantum Metric platform empowers digital leaders to quickly monitor, diagnose and optimize their digital experiences, while continuing to push the limits of innovation and react to changes in industry demands.

"Gaps in expertise, unmanageable amounts of data and outside escalations can distract digital leaders from efficiently understanding what their customer needs today or might expect tomorrow," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "By partnering with Google Cloud we've continued to exceed the industry standard for fast and simple digital analytics. We are honored to be recognized as the Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Google Marketplace - Collaboration and are continually grateful for the relationship we've built with Google Cloud."

Collaboration and engagement with the Google Cloud team enabled Quantum Metric customers to democratize access to customer behavior insights through new offerings including Atlas, a collection of guides that outline critical questions enterprises need to ask to understand how to optimize their micro-journeys and build the best digital experiences. This has resulted in marked improvements for Quantum Metric customers such as:

15% increase in omnichannel sales through tailored online and in-store experiences

Improved device-specific experiences that supported a 20% increase in conversions online and a 21% reduction in potentially lost engagement on mobile

Reduced friction across the digital customer journey for better shopping experiences

Quantum Metric has also deepened its partnership with Google Cloud in the last year, expanding network relationships, co-supporting events and tradeshows, including an upcoming session at the World Aviation Festival, as well as co-creating content that helps educate the market on major shifts in digital experience. These efforts have not only driven more awareness to the partnership, but embolden teams to more effectively serve the needs of today's digital organizations.

For more information on Quantum Metric's partnership with Google Cloud visit: quantummetric.com/partners/google-cloud

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the customer-centered digital analytics platform for today's leading organizations. Providing a simplified approach to monitor, diagnose and optimize the digital journeys that matter most, the Quantum Metric platform offers in-depth customer understanding, quantified and tied to core business objectives. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 40% of the world's internet users, supporting global brands across every industry to get to the heart of their customer, with greater speed and efficiency. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit www.quantummetric.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantum Metric