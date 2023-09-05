Jayud Announces Agreement with Zhuhai Xiaomi Communications, the World-Renowned Smartphone Maker Xiaomi's Subsidiary, to Provide Customs Services

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, with a focus on providing cross-border logistics services, today announced that it has entered into a customs service agreement with Zhuhai Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xiaomi Corporation. This partnership is designed to streamline and optimize Xiaomi's international cargo operations, including import and export customs clearances and related services at each port.

Under the terms of the agreement, Jayud will use its extensive technology and in-house expertise to simplify the complexity of Xiaomi's international cargo operations. Jayud aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Xiaomi's global supply chain operations by offering a single point of contact throughout the entire process.

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer of Jayud, commented, "We commit to becoming Xiaomi's logistic solution provider in the near future, thus this partnership with Zhuhai Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd will be instrumental. We believe our tailored customs services will greatly enhance Xiaomi's operational efficiency in its top three export markets - India, Indonesia, and Vietnam - fostering their continued growth."

Zhuhai Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd, established in January 2013, has been at the forefront of smartphone technology, providing innovative products and solutions to consumers within the globe. Its key operations include procurement and sales of smartphones, ecosystem partners' products, spare parts, and procurement of raw materials. Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. Meanwile, Xiaomi is the third-largest smartphone maker in China.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, with a focus on cross-border logistics services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing high degree of support for ocean, air and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across 6 continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding services supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.jayud.com.

