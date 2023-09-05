Miro and HP Team Up to Accelerate Collaboration & Innovation

New promotion unlocks access to Miro's platform on HP commercial PCs for seamless digital workspace productivity

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro®, the visual workspace for innovation, today announced the company is teaming up with HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to accelerate innovation and enable seamless collaboration in digital workspaces. Starting today, customers purchasing the latest generation of HP commercial notebooks, desktops, and workstations can activate a promotion offering a free three-month trial to any Miro plan. The offer can also be accessed by current HP customers by downloading the myHP app.

Today's hybrid work environments are driving unprecedented demand for interactive settings that enable employees to create, ideate, and innovate together across spaces. With only 22 percent of workers describing themselves as thriving in hybrid work,1 there is a critical need for access to the right tools and technologies needed to be productive at home and in the office. The joint effort between Miro and HP equips workers with the right tools for powering synchronous and asynchronous collaboration that drives innovation.

"Through our relationship with HP, we are excited and proud to offer this opportunity for our mutual customer base," said Varun Parmar, Miro's Chief Operating Officer. "Miro and HP are a natural fit because we are committed to helping information workers thrive and succeed in a variety of hybrid work settings – whether teams are fully remote, distributed, or working together in the same room, Miro and HP help drive innovation."

"At HP, we're not just envisioning the future of work – we're pioneering it, with a comprehensive ecosystem of devices and solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's hybrid workers," said Guayente Sanmartin, Global Head of Commercial Systems and Displays Solutions, HP Inc. "Our work with Miro redefines the possibilities for HP customers navigating digital workspaces to ensure they have the tools that enable them to reach their full potential with enhanced productivity, seamless connection, and unlimited collaboration."

Through this new offer, HP customers can try out Miro's intuitive visual workspace across critical activities, such as strategy and planning, customer-centric product design, and iterative product development.

To activate the Miro offer, HP customers who purchase the latest generation of HP commercial notebooks, desktops and workstations2 can navigate to the Miro tile from the Start menu of their PC or visit the myHP app. Current HP customers can access by downloading the myHP app.

About Miro

Miro is an online workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 60M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,800 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

1 HP Hybrid Life Global Insights, 2022.

2 Promotion applies to the following HP commercial notebooks, desktops and workstations: HP EliteBook 630/640/650/830/835/840/1040 G11, HP ZBook Firefly 14/16 G11, HP ZBook Power 15 G11, HP ProBook 440/445/455 G11.

