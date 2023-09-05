Texoma Local
Union Pacific Corporation CEO Jim Vena and CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference

Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Vena, chief executive officer, and Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will address Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference at 10:35 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)(PRNewswire)

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

