EMPRESS 1908 GIN NOW INTRODUCES ELDERFLOWER ROSE GIN

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empress 1908 Gin, award-winning makers of the #2 ultra-premium gin in the U.S., today announces the U.S. debut of Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin. It is handcrafted and distilled in copper-pot stills by Victoria Distillers, one of Canada's oldest, small-batch spirits companies.

Empress 1908 Gin announces the U.S. debut of Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin. (PRNewswire)

Empress Elderflower Rose Gin is a beautiful blend of nine expertly selected botanicals that create a delicate spirit with a stunning all-natural rose hue. The blend of traditional and unique botanicals include juniper berries, elderflower, orange peel, red rose petals and black carrot. Roses are a traditional gin botanical with a beautiful floral note and a delicate aroma, while the black carrot adds a touch of sweetness and enhances and maintains the spirit's vibrant ruby color.

Empress Elderflower Rose Gin has a rich aroma and a surprisingly understated floral palate. With exquisite citrus and spice notes and a hint of sweetness, Elderflower Rose Gin is beautifully balanced and allows each botanical to shine.

"We're excited to take inspiration from our distillery's home in the 'City of Gardens' as well as deep insights into consumer trends using elderflower and rose to create a world-class gin," said Milestone Brands CEO and Chairman Eric Dopkins. "Our master distiller has carefully balanced an innovative blend of botanicals specifically to make incredible cocktails."

The road to crafting this new, ultra-premium expression reflects consumer trends that show both elderflower and rose as increasingly popular flavors in beverages across a variety of sectors – from spirits, to cocktails and non-alcoholic. Empress Elderflower Rose Gin enables consumers and bartenders alike to show their creativity in crafting exquisite multisensory cocktails.

Elderflower Rose Gin is best enjoyed in the signature Blossom & Tonic cocktail, served with premium tonic water and garnished with a fresh orange slice, which compliments the orange peel in the gin. It may also be used as a fresh take on any classic gin cocktail such as a Negroni, gin sour, French 75, spritz and more.

Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin is 42.5% ABV and is available nationwide in select retailers with an SRP of $39.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information on Empress 1908 Gin and its portfolio of products, visit www.empressgin.com/ and follow on social media @Empress1908Gin.

Hi-res imagery HERE

PR Contact: Vicki Loo, KLG Public Relations | vicki@klgpr.com

About Empress 1908 Gin

Handcrafted in small batch copper-pot stills, the portfolio of award-winning Empress 1908 Gins are made by Victoria Distillers, one of Canada's oldest small-batch spirits companies located in Victoria, British Columbia. Founded in 2017, the distillery has been recognized for its excellence by New York World Wine & Spirits Competition 2017, World Gin Awards 2018, Canadian Artisan Spirits Awards 2019 and Beverage Dynamics' Spirits Growth Brand Awards in both 2021 and 2022. The Empress 1908 Gin spirits portfolio is crafted by Master Distiller Phil Lecours and comprises both Indigo Gin and Elderflower Rose Gin. Empress 1908 Gin is the perfect combination of exquisite taste, delicate aroma, soft texture, and remarkable presentation that provides the perfect base for a new aesthetic of cocktail creation and enjoyment. Please visit www.empressgin.com for more information.

Empress 1908 Gin is a part of the family of Milestone Brands LLC, a premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas that was founded in 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier, acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone's portfolio also includes Dulce Vida Spirits , Campo Bravo Tequila , Naranja Orange Liqueur and American Born Whiskey .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Empress 1908 Gin