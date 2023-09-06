Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, Who's the Most Benevolent - Beard - Of Them All?

-Votes determine which of five finely bearded finalists will win $20,000 for himself and $5,000 for his charity-

STERLING, Ill., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Making the world a better – or bearder – place starts with the man in the mirror, so men's grooming leader Wahl is rewarding guys who are doing good, while looking good. The Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest found five finely groomed finalists who exemplify what it means to be charitable, and now public votes will help decide who receives the Grand Prize of $20,000 for himself, and $5,000 for his charity. He'll also be crowned the new 'Wahl Man of the Year,' a moniker that boasts a bearded brotherhood spanning 16 years.

"There were so many inspirational entries, it was incredibly difficult narrowing down the finalists to just five," said Steven Yde, Vice President of North America Consumer for Wahl. "The men we landed on are great examples of the widespread impact just one person can have. It's our hope these men will inspire others to serve their communities; because no matter your talents or interests, there are so many charities that need help."

Presenting, the Top 5 Most 'Benevolent Beards' in America (in no order):

About the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest

A wealth of whiskered men from across America submitted videos of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity. What kind of charity? As long as it was a 501(c)(3) organization with a goal to impact the world positively, all charities were considered. Five finalists were chosen, and now public votes will help decide who receives the Grand Prize of $20,000 for himself, and a visit from Wahl's Mobile Barbershop for a charity fundraising event. Master barbers will offer the public FREE beard trims, and for every trim Wahl will donate $100 to the winner's charity — up to $5,000. Voting is open until Oct. 1, 2023.

For more information about the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest, or for facial hair tips and tools visit WahlUSA.com

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 104th anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

