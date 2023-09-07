Forstrong Global Asset Management Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tyler Mordy, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc. ("Forstrong"), and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of four new ETFs: Forstrong Emerging Markets Equity ETF (TSX: FEME), Forstrong Global Ex-North America Equity ETF (TSX: FINE), Forstrong Global Growth ETF (TSX: FGRW), Forstrong Global Income ETF (TSX: FINC).

Founded in 2001, Forstrong is a trusted global macro investment manager with specialized international expertise. Their new suite of ETFs have been designed to take advantage of Forstrong's distinct top-down views and will use active management to capture the pockets of opportunities within countries, sectors and themes. Forstrong's new ETFs will invest using the same strategies that have been used in connection with the firm's institutional and high net-worth clients, providing Canadian investors with greater access to the higher income and growth opportunities available around the globe.

