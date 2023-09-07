Framework Solutions Expands its Suite of Services with the Strategic Acquisition of Govise, Inc. to Advance its Medical Review Capabilities

Framework Solutions Expands its Suite of Services with the Strategic Acquisition of Govise, Inc. to Advance its Medical Review Capabilities

DANBURY, Conn. and SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Framework Solutions ("Frameworks"), a provider of clinical to commercial solutions to the life sciences industry, announced today the acquisition of Govise, Inc ("Govise"). Govise specializes in the medical review of commercial/promotional and medical materials across pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. This acquisition serves as a catalyst for both companies to extend their global reach, while also bolstering service capabilities by providing a broader slate of critical services to clients.

Co-Founder of Govise Jimmie Overton (PRNewswire)

"This acquisition allows Frameworks to expand its industry leading MLR service capabilities." Joe Walsh , CEO of Frameworks

Based in Santa Ana, CA, Govise was founded by Jimmie Overton, PharmD, and Janet Gottlieb, PhD. With a combined experience of over 35 years in medical affairs, they have excelled in leading teams and delivering high quality medical review services. Govise has since elevated this function to become the premier partner for medical review services to the life science industry.

Jimmie Overton, Co-Founder of Govise, remarked, "The integration of our medical review capabilities with Frameworks' existing content review services results in an unparalleled suite of solutions tailored for life science companies." Co-Founder, Janet Gottlieb agreed, "Frameworks has distinctively established itself as the industry leader in this space while consistently prioritizing exceptional customer service. We are excited to join forces with the Frameworks team and are enthusiastic about our role in further advancing their capabilities."

"We are thrilled to welcome Janet, Jimmie and the Govise team to Frameworks," said Joe Walsh, CEO of Frameworks. "Leveraging their vast experience, Govise provides top-tier medical review support to their customers while maintaining the highest standards, quality, and compliance. This acquisition allows Frameworks to expand its industry leading MLR service capabilities to meet the needs of our customers," added Walsh.

Frameworks, headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, received a growth investment from WestView Capital Partners in 2021 with the goal of building out end-to-end solutions for clinical and commercial-stage organizations across the life sciences industry. WestView is a Boston-based growth equity firm focused on investing in middle-market companies with a longstanding dedication to the life sciences services sector.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Frameworks:

Framework Solutions provides clinical to commercial solutions to over 225 biotechnology, pharmaceutical and Medical Device companies. The company offers consulting and operational support services in the areas of Regulatory Affairs, Regulatory Operations, MLR, Medical Affairs, Technology and Global Recruiting. More information can be found here: https://framesol.com/.

About Govise, Inc.

Govise, Inc. is the premier partner for medical review services and medical affairs consulting for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Govise offers the flexibility needed by providing both ad-hoc and team integrated services.

Govise medical review services deliver high-quality medical reviews that maximize the impact of your science in a complex regulatory environment while maintaining the highest standards, quality, and compliance. Govise partners to drive strategic solutions that are both compelling and compliant. For more information, visit www.govise.com.

About WestView Capital:

WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies, manages approximately $2.7 billion in capital across five funds. WestView partners with existing management teams to sponsor minority and majority recapitalizations, growth, and acquisition transactions in industries such as healthcare technology and outsourcing, software, IT services, business services, and growth industrial. WestView focuses on investing in companies with revenue of at least $10 million and operating profits between $3 and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.wvcapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Marc Ioli

Framework Solutions

Direct +1 860-799-7510 Ext: 333

mioli@framesol.com

Co-Founder of Govise Janet Gottlieb (PRNewswire)

Framework Solutions was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT. Frameworks partners with life sciences and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, providing outsourced professional and consulting services. Frameworks leverages its expertise in the MLR/PRC space to help clients drive quality, efficiency, and compliance. (PRNewsfoto/Framework Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Framework Solutions