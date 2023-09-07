Neiman Marcus and Amina Muaddi Unveil Exclusive Collection 'Midnight in Paris' to Commemorate Her Neiman Marcus Award

The accessories designer launches her first exclusive collection and makes her debut customer appearance in the U.S. with the integrated luxury retailer

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus launches exclusive collection, 'Midnight in Paris', from Amina Muaddi featuring 13 styles across ladies' shoes and handbags. This is the first exclusive collection the accessories designer has created for a retail partner and is in celebration of the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion she received earlier this year.

Caroline Crystal Satin Mule Sandals, Leila Metallic Stars Slide Sandals, Rosie Crystal Bow Halter Pumps (PRNewswire)

"The reimagined Neiman Marcus Awards platform embodies our differentiated business model, connecting brand partners to the American luxury customer in new ways," says Ryan Ross, President, Neiman Marcus and Head of NMG Customer Insights. "Through the program, we celebrate brand partners who share in our innovative approach to retail to make our customers' lives extraordinary."

Muaddi translates her innovative exuberance into impeccable creations, providing luxury customers with an unparalleled sense of self and confidence when they wear her pieces. She represents the power of creativity, and quickly captured the devotion of the Neiman Marcus customer. The collection features her instantly recognizable inventive designs, combining unique shapes with unexpected materials. The assortment includes classic silhouettes such as the Rosie and Camelia, along with new styles in crystal embellishments, ranging from rich shades of blue to striking metallics. Muaddi's classic design codes are prominent throughout, including the signature CL heel. Her bold colors in handbags are both fashion-forward and show-stopping.

To celebrate the launch of the 'Midnight in Paris' collection, Muaddi made her first U.S. in-store appearance at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills, mingling with customers and friends of the brand. Guests were treated to a memorable evening with the Italian-raised designer, where she personally presented the collection, speaking to the inspiration behind her eponymous designs. The night continued with an intimate celebration dinner at Chateau Marmont. Notable attendees included Ryan Destiny, Tina Chen Craig, Elsa Majimbo and Nausheen Shah.

"As the inaugural recipient of the Innovation Award, Amina exemplifies the strength of ingenuity through her innovative footwear and accessories designs," says Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "Leaning into our history as brand builders, we identified her talent early in her career. Naming her a Neiman Marcus Award recipient was a nod to Stanley Marcus, who believed in celebrating tastemakers at the forefront of their careers."

Neiman Marcus has a powerful history of cultivating relationships with designers and helping to develop brands into successful global businesses. Celebrating their 5th anniversary this year, the Amina Muaddi brand originally launched in 2018. Neiman Marcus quickly identified her talent and launched her line in Fall 2019 to great acclaim. Since Muaddi's debut with Neiman Marcus, the depth of investment has expanded from four to 17 doors, including online. In addition to her iconic pumps, the assortment seasonally includes ballerinas, mid heels, a broader range of boots and booties, and her recently launched handbag collection. Since her receipt of the Neiman Marcus Award in March 2023, the brand has seen significant increased interest from customers.

"I was thrilled to create this capsule for Neiman Marcus following up the humbling recognition as their first recipient of the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion," said Amina Muaddi, Founder and Creative Director. "I wanted to design a glamorous collection that would reflect this special moment in my career but would relate to every woman with an occasion to celebrate. And experiencing the joy of treating ourselves to a dazzling pair of shoes or a beautiful purse is simply a reminder to celebrate ourselves at any given moment. This collection is like a beautiful, moody, bright night and I hope our customers at Neiman Marcus will feel radiant while wearing it."

Through the reimagined awards platform, Neiman Marcus is able to strengthen ongoing relationships with brand partners through unique activations and immersive experiences, further engaging the American luxury customer. As additional recipients of this year's awards, Brunello Cucinelli will unveil a second exclusive collection in Fall 2023 inspired by Hollywood Glamour, followed by Jonathan Anderson for LOEWE who will develop an exclusive activation in 2024. The luxury retailer is already ideating around year two of the reimagined awards platform.

Neiman Marcus invites customers to shop the collection across all three facets of its integrated retail model. The collection is available in select stores, including Dallas NorthPark, Houston, Bal Harbour, Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Fashion Island, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Chicago Michigan Avenue, Boston, Tysons, Short Hills, King of Prussia, Troy, and Miami Coral Gables.

Assets from the collection can be downloaded here. For more information and detailed history about the Neiman Marcus Awards, view the Press Kit.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 36-store presence in the U.S., one of the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platforms, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube,

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we are delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in digital, data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three facets of our integrated retail model- in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. NMG WOW (Way of Working) is the company's unique, integrated working philosophy to do their best work, full stop. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

ABOUT NM AWARDS:

NM Awards is a new platform to recognize and amplify breakthrough luminaries in fashion globally. The platform includes the return of the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, a legacy established by Carrie Marcus Neiman and Stanley Marcus 85 years ago, as well as two expanded categories: the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion and the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion.

The Distinguished Service Award has been given to over 150 luxury fashion luminaries in the industry, including Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Grace Kelly, Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Carolina Herrera, Estée Lauder, and Baccarat, among others.

The reimagined awards are an extension of the company's growth strategy to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences. It celebrates brand partners who share an interest in NMG's innovative approach to retail and purpose-driven commitment to creating impact. As a relationship business, the awards platform embodies the company's differentiated business model, connecting brand partners to luxury customers in entirely new ways.

ABOUT AMINA MUADDI:

Amina Muaddi is a self-titled international luxury accessories brand founded in 2018 by the eponymous Jordanian and Romanian designer. Conceptualized in Paris and made in Italy, Muaddi's collections combine centuries of shoe-making expertise with a modern global fashion perspective, timeless quality meeting cutting- edge designs. Amina Muaddi has expanded the contemporary woman's footwear closet, offering original and recognizable silhouettes in her heels. From the brand's loyal consumer following to its influence on pop culture with collaborations from Wolford, to AWGE, to film and tv fashion with standout moments in HBO's Euphoria and Insecure, the brand also expanded into handbags in 2020 and custom jewelry in 2021. Amina Muaddi shoes and accessories can be seen on many of the world's most elusive celebrities and figures such as Rihanna, Serena Williams, Dua Lipa, Julianne Moore or Beyoncé amongst others.

