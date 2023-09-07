Suicide Prevention Month: Cohen Veterans Network Highlights the Ripple Effect of Suicide & Shares Proactive Approach to Prevention

Practice Prevention Q&A: CVN Creates Interactive Exercise to Promote Greater Understanding of Suicide and How to Support a Loved One in Crisis

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suicide creates a ripple effect resulting in many people being impacted. In fact, it's estimated that for every suicide up to 135 people are affected. With the veteran suicide rate over 1.5 times that of non-veteran U.S. adults, military families are disproportionately impacted by suicide. But suicide is preventable. During September's Suicide Prevention Month, Cohen Veterans Network, a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, service members, and their families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is urging all Americans, especially those in our military communities, to take a proactive approach to suicide prevention to help #ReverseTheRipple.

"Suicide has a devastating impact that extends far beyond the individual who is lost," says Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "It sends shockwaves through families, friends, colleagues, and entire communities. By reaching out to those who may be in crisis, offering a listening ear, and seeking help when needed, we can, collectively, reduce the prevalence of suicide and its far-reaching ripple effect."

With suicide prevention a top priority for CVN, the network has developed a number of tools that can be utilized to further one's understanding of the issue and practice prevention. They include:

Practice Prevention Q&A - Knowing the facts about suicide can go a long way when providing support to someone who is experiencing thoughts of suicide. Test your knowledge of the issue with 7 questions.

"Ways to Support" Chart - There are many ways to support a loved one experiencing a mental health crisis. Learn what to say and do.

The Coded Language of Suicide Guide – Individuals thinking about suicide may share signs of emotional distress on social media. What does that look like? Learn how to recognize the coded language of suicide.

These assets along with additional resources and information can be found at cohenveteransnetwork.org/suicideprevention. The network is additionally inviting individuals to join in the conversation and promote suicide prevention on social media using #ReverseTheRipple.

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has treated more than 57,000 clients. The network provides high-quality, accessible mental health services to post-9/11 veterans, service members, and military family members through its 24 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country. Treatment is available for a wide variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. CVN also provides comprehensive case management services to help clients with stressors such as unemployment, finances, housing, and more. Care is available in person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

