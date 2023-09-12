ROCKFORD FOSGATE LITERALLY ELEVATES AUDIO FOR POLARIS RANGER WITH THE ALL-NEW, ALL-IN-ONE ROOF SYSTEM

Available for Two- and Four-Seater 2018 and newer Polaris Ranger Models, the Rockford Fosgate Ranger Roof Audio System Delivers Epic Performance and Seamless Installation

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio, announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Ranger Roof Audio System. Purpose built for the outdoor environment, this all-in-one audio system redefines the ultimate outdoor audio experiences, blending exceptional performance with seamless installation.

Reaffirming its position as the leader in premium audio systems for Polaris Ranger off-road vehicles, the Rockford Fosgate Ranger Roof Audio System delivers industry leading outdoor performance. With the four-seat configuration packing eight speakers, two subwoofers and delivering 1,500 watts of epic sound, (With an additional (4) speakers, (1) M5-800X4 Amp, (2) Cargo Lights, and (1) MX-CAM (Back-up camera) for a total of 2,300 watts of superior sound when you add our loaded rear cap.) the Ranger Roof Audio System is designed to deliver unparalleled audio quality that withstands the elements during your outdoor adventures, setting a new standard for outdoor audio excellence.

"No matter where the adventure leads you, the Ranger Roof Audio System surrounds outdoor enthusiasts with an epic audio experience, developed to provide performance never heard before in a side-by-side vehicle," said (Zach Luke, VP Sales and Marketing) of Rockford Fosgate. "We speak volume, and our team's dedication to crafting durable products with sound that elevates every adventure has fueled our drive to push the boundaries of innovation. The Ranger Roof Audio System is the ultimate embodiment of outdoor performance."

The Rockford Fosgate Ranger Roof Audio System is an all-in-one audio that is element-ready with UV protection and designed to stand up to water, salt, and whatever else thrown its way. With the Rockford Fosgate Color Optix ™ plug-and-play controller and app, Ranger owners can personalize their lighting experience.

Among the key features of the new Rockford Fosgate Ranger Roof Audio System include:

(8) 8" Color Optix™ M2 Series Speakers





(2) 10" Color Optix™ M2 Series Subwoofers





(1) Element Ready™ Source Unit





(1) M5-1500X5-Watt Amplifiers





(1) PMX-3



All-in-One Audio Performance – The unit features a one-piece design, making the perfect blend of epic performance and simple installation.

Element Ready – Purpose Built for the outdoor environment, Rockford's Element Ready™ products are built to stand up to Water, Salt, and UV, making sure your products stand the test of time.

Adventure Tested – No matter where the adventure leads surround yourself with sound, all while the entire audio system is elevated out of the elements. Elevate your audio experience with confidence fording through water and mud bogs.

Color Optix Lighting – Elevate your cockpit experience with customizable lighting with the Rockford Fosgate Color Optix plug-and-play controller and app.

The Ranger Roof Audio System starts at $4,999.99 US MSRP for two-seat configurations The four seat is priced at $7,999.99 US MSRP. Additionally, the Rear Audio Cap is priced at $2,499.99 US MSRP. All three configurations will be available for purchase starting September 12, 2023. For additional details on Rockford Fosgate's complete audio solutions, visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

