EdgeConneX Secures $403.8 Million in Sustainability-Linked Financing to Support Expansion in Asia

Raising nearly $5 billion over the last 1.5 years to fuel its global expansion, the latest financing will support the growth of a 120MW hyperscale data center campus in Jakarta

The company celebrated its financing achievement with the unveiling of its Jakarta data center expansions in a ribbon cutting ceremony with Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and local community leaders

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces the successful execution of a landmark $403.8 million deal in Sustainability-Linked Senior Facilities, accelerating the company's expansion plans and green initiatives for its Jakarta, Indonesia data center footprint. This inaugural transaction paves the way for increased sustainability capabilities, including power efficiency, renewable energy sources, and enhanced safety measures for EdgeConneX to develop multiple data centers in the region that will bring the Indonesian hyperscale campus in Jakarta to over 120MWs.

Left to right: Dr. H Dani Ramdan MT, Acting Regent of Bekasi; Mr. Sung Kim, Ambassador of the United States to Indonesia; Mr. Randy Brouckman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, EdgeConneX; Mr. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs, Indonesia; Mr. Pandu Sjahrir, Managing Partner of Indies; Mr. John Riady, CEO, PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (PRNewswire)

In addition, the company unveiled the planned expansions of its Jakarta data center campus in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, welcoming honored guests, including Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Other dignitaries involved in the ceremonies included regional officials and local community leaders, along with EdgeConneX Co-founder and CEO Randy Brouckman and Managing Director for APAC Kelvin Fong.

As the largest city in Indonesia and with a population of over 33 million people, Jakarta is an essential gateway to Southeast Asia for commerce, trade, and technology. With extensive fiber, power density, low-latency interconnectivity, and global peering options, Jakarta is a high-growth market with significant opportunities for cloud giants to accelerate their cloud access, content delivery, and connectivity services.

Leveraging EdgeConneX Sustainability Strategy, the innovative deal includes Offshore U.S. Dollar borrowing. This format provides for margin adjustments when EdgeConneX meets certain Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) concerning the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of its data centers, the use of renewable electricity, and achieving safety goals. These KPI targets align with EdgeConneX Customer, People, Planet strategy, which includes a holistic sustainability policy supporting the company's goal of becoming a carbon-, waste- and water-neutral data center provider by 2030. This forward-leaning plan includes EdgeConneX developing and operating a data center platform powered by 100% renewable energy.

Quotes:

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan , Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment of Indonesia

" Indonesia has a forward-looking agenda in the areas of industrialization, decarbonization, affordable and high-quality education, economic equity, digitalization, and infrastructure. Therefore, state-of-the-art facilities like those developed by EdgeConneX are crucial in attracting and fostering connectivity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other critical IT applications from leading companies. By continually promoting an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology, Indonesia's economy will continue to grow rapidly. Importantly, this progress will be achieved with a strong commitment to sustainability, ensuring a greener and more resilient future."





Randy Brouckman , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of EdgeConneX

"We are extremely grateful to our customers who are driving the demand for the significant data center capacity expansions necessary to support the digital economy of Indonesia . We are also grateful for our local partners' support in Jakarta . We couldn't execute our vision to become Indonesia's premier data center operator without their capabilities, local relationships, and market expertise that they bring."



Joe Harar , Chief Financial Officer of EdgeConneX

"This financing unlocks increased flexibility and provides EdgeConneX with the rapid funding capacity to support our customers' $5 billion raised over the last 18 months, we are well established to execute upon our existing data center expansions and strongly positioned to secure land quickly and the necessary resources to support our customers' data center requirements in the future."



Wewoen Willyani Salim, Director at Indies Capital Partners

"As we embrace the digital era, Indonesia is witnessing a transformative shift in economic growth. By enabling the digital economy through expanded cloud computing and data center infrastructure such as in the EdgeConneX facilities, we are unlocking new doors of opportunity, empowering businesses, and propelling our region towards a brighter future."





Philbert Shih , Founder and Managing Director of Structure Research

"Entry into Indonesia gives EdgeConneX presence in three of the largest countries in the world outside the United States . Indonesia has strong demographics, a rapidly rising homegrown technology sector, and in-country hyperscale infrastructure, and it is early in the adoption curve for outsourced infrastructure services like cloud and data centers. Indonesia has tremendous long-term upside, and Jakarta is central to this growth. Indonesia is home to all the major US and Chinese hyperscale clouds, and an emerging social media and webscale tier that will combine to create incredible volumes of demand for hyperscale data centers." "Entry intogives EdgeConneX presence in three of the largest countries in the world outsidehas strong demographics, a rapidly rising homegrown technology sector, and in-country hyperscale infrastructure, and it is early in the adoption curve for outsourced infrastructure services like cloud and data centers.has tremendous long-term upside, andis central to this growth.is home to all the major US and Chinese hyperscale clouds, and an emerging social media and webscale tier that will combine to create incredible volumes of demand for hyperscale data centers."

For more information on EdgeConneX Jakarta data centers, download the data sheet HERE.

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

From Left: Mr. Sung Kim, Ambassador of the United States to Indonesia; Dr. H Dani Ramdan MT, Acting Regent of Bekasi; Mr. Randy Brouckman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, EdgeConneX; Mr. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs, Indonesia (PRNewswire)

