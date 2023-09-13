Grubhub Brings Mobile Ordering and Pickup to Its First Military Property, Naval Station Norfolk

Norfolk joins Grubhub's roster of closed ecosystem campuses, including colleges, stadiums and hotels

CHICAGO and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, is bringing its Grubhub Onsite mobile ordering and pickup technology to Naval Station Norfolk through a business venture with The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). Now, the more than 100,000 military personnel, their families and people living and working on the base can skip the line at restaurants in the Norfolk Main Navy Exchange (NEX) food court and on base by ordering food and beverages through the Grubhub app for pickup, saving them valuable time.

Personnel on base will be able to order from restaurants including Panda Express, Firehouse Subs, Burger King and Raising Canes. They can place an order on Grubhub by affiliating with the base via geolocation in the Grubhub app or from QR codes around the base. Once affiliated with the base, available restaurants will populate for ordering. Additional dining venues on the base will continue to become available throughout the year.

"Taking time to enjoy a meal shouldn't be a stressful part of anyone's day, and we're proud to support the Navy community and their families with a convenient dining ordering experience," said Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager of Onsite at Grubhub. "Grubhub's Onsite platform technology was built to support an array of ordering environments, and we're honored to bring this ordering capability to the Naval Station Norfolk."

"The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) continues to seek business concepts that support our Sailors and military families with convenient and accessible food options," said Dennis Wilkerson, vice president of NEXCOM's enterprise food service. "Particularly at Naval Station Norfolk, expediting the availability of a warm meal for Sailors on duty strengthens Navy readiness and quality of life mission."

Through Grubhub Onsite, diners are able to order their favorite meals and convenience items via the Grubhub Marketplace outside of traditional residential environments, including at hotels, in stadiums and hospitals and on college campuses. Grubhub Onsite is built to handle high traffic and order volume environments and showcases available restaurants in a branded space within the Grubhub app. More information on Grubhub Onsite can be found here.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About NEXCOM

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is one of 11 commands under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP). NEXCOM oversees seven business lines that include Navy Exchange (NEX) stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. NEXCOM's mission is to provide authorized customers quality goods and services at a savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists, veterans, DoD civilians and families. Since 1946, NEXCOM has given over $3.7 billion to support Navy MWR. Shop online at myNavyExchange.com.

