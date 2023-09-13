Maurices Launches Denim Donation Campaign in 900 Hometowns Across the U.S. and Canada

Retailer Hosts In-Store Drive to Support Local Women in Need

DULUTH, Minn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maurices, a leading women's fashion brand, is pleased to announce its partnership with various local women-focused community organizations across the U.S. and Canada to host an in-store denim donation campaign. The re-jean event will take place in all its nearly 900 maurices stores starting September 15 and will continue until September 21, 2023.

Jeans courtesy of Maurices (PRNewswire)

During the re-jean donation drive, customers are encouraged to bring in their gently worn jeans to any Maurices store. The donated items will then be redistributed to local organizations and shelters that support women in need. By donating jeans, customers can make a direct and positive impact on the lives of women in their hometowns. Customers will also receive $10 off a new pair of any maurices brand jean for the donation made in-store, one coupon offer per day.

Maurices has a longstanding commitment to supporting women and fostering a sense of community. Through this denim donation drive, the brand aims to empower and uplift local women who may be facing challenging circumstances. By providing them with necessary clothing items, Maurices hopes to enhance their self-esteem and help them take steps towards a brighter future.

"We are proud to partner with our customers and local communities in this denim donation drive," said Laura Sieger, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Maurices. "By providing women in need with jeans, we hope to not only meet their basic needs but also to boost their confidence and empower them."

Maurices invites everyone to participate in the denim donation drive and contribute to this noble cause. Customers are encouraged to share their donation stories using the hashtag #FeelGoodDenim. Through this campaign, Maurices aims to inspire others to join their cause and make a difference in the lives of women in their hometowns.

For more information about the Maurices re-jean donation event, please visit your local Maurices store.

About Maurices

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates nearly 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com. Connect with Maurices on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

maurices logo (PRNewsfoto/maurices) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE maurices