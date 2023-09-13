SPIRE HEALTH WILL SHOWCASE IMPROVED PATIENT OUTCOMES AT CHEST 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF PULMONOLOGISTS OCTOBER 8-11TH IN HONOLULU

Highlights Include a Faculty Session Titled "Home Rehabilitation, Health Coaching, and Remote Patient Monitoring: Implementation and Billing" and Poster Presentations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Health, a leader in continuous respiratory monitoring for chronic respiratory disease patients, is pleased to announce the Company's presence at this year's CHEST 2023 Annual Meeting being held October 8-11th in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company is announcing its participation in a faculty session on Monday, October 9th entitled: "Home Rehabilitation, Health Coaching, and Remote Patient Monitoring: Implementation and Billing." In addition, the Company will also present two posters on the benefits of remote monitoring in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).

Spire Health (PRNewsfoto/Spire Health) (PRNewswire)

By building on the clinical momentum of data published earlier this year in the International Journal of COPD, Spire is showcasing what is believed to be the first study investigating the impact that virtual care enabled through continuous cardiorespiratory monitoring can have on healthcare resource utilization of COPD. In the study of 126 patients using the Spire service, findings demonstrate a significant decrease in all-cause hospitalizations, as well as a 64% decrease in cardiopulmonary-specific admissions.

Spire's presentation during the faculty session will focus on insights learned through the deployment of its home-based pulmonary rehabilitation program into commercial practices. Speakers for this session include Roberto Benzo, MD, FCCP, of Mayo Clinic, David Coultas, MD of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, Catherine Granger Ph.D., of the University of Melbourne, and Spire's Chief Scientific Officer, Neema Moraveji, Ph.D.

"We are excited to expand the RPM-related conversions at CHEST 2023," shared Dr. Moraveji. "Over the past two years, Spire has added an entirely new layer to its service in an effort to enable our customers to offer comprehensive and integrated care to COPD patients: virtual pulmonary rehabilitation. We're also excited to show the results of an analysis of 2,077 physiology-based escalations to 1,180 COPD patients. The results show that patients who see their provider when we escalate them have a 34% lower chance of presenting to the ER in the next month compared to those who do not see their provider."

Details of the three sessions are below:

"Expectations for how physicians can support the remote care of patients is at an all-time high, and Spire is pleased to demonstrate – through our studies and the 3,000+ COPD patients currently being supported by our platform – how this promise is a reality," stated Michael Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Spire. "We believe that the standard of care for the COPD community will include a level of remote monitoring to support how detected symptoms can create a faster intervention and reduce devastating hospitalizations."

To learn more, visit spirehealth.com and stop by booth 1047 at CHEST to connect with the Spire team.

About Spire Health

Spire Health is the leading provider of virtual care for chronic respiratory disease patients in the nation. Spire's unique FDA cleared continuous virtual care system achieves extremely high levels of patient compliance which allows Spire's clinical teams greater opportunity to detect deterioration in the patient's condition and the ability to intervene in the patient's care before an admission to the hospital or trip to the emergency room. Spire is committed to providing better outcomes and quality of life for chronic respiratory patients while reducing utilization and total cost of care. Spire Health partners with leading integrated health systems, physician practices and managed care organizations across the country to help them effectively manage their cardiorespiratory patients.

