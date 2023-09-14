Alio Secures Commercial Customer, Premier Dialysis, Further Extending its Reach Within the Kidney Disease Landscape

Committed to improving quality of life for dialysis patients, Premier Dialysis deploys Alio's Platform to deliver clinical-grade insights across its patient population

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alio, Inc. announces official launch with commercial customer, Premier Dialysis. The two organizations are mutually aligned on helping dialysis patients improve their quality of life through better management of their condition and by empowering them with the tools necessary to do so. Both organizations also believe dialysis patients have been forced to live with the status quo for far too long and lacked access to new innovative approaches to managing their condition.

Premier Dialysis is a dialysis solution company focused on improving quality of life through their QPLD protocol which is a dextrose-free, cycler-free dialysis methodology. The organization's approach to QLPD results in fewer insulin treatments, better protection of the peritoneal membrane, less time spent administering treatment, and lower hospitalization rates. Premier Dialysis' trademarked approach helps patients avoid more aggressive forms of dialysis treatment and helps maintain residual kidney function which slows the progression of kidney disease.

While Premier Dialysis primarily serves patients receiving peritoneal dialysis, they do also serve a growing number of hemodialysis patients. As an Alio customer, Premier Dialysis will benefit from using Alio's Portal for all of its patients while deploying Alio's SmartPatch for its burgeoning hemodialysis patient population. Premier Dialysis has operations across Michigan and Florida while continuing to expand into new geographies.

"As a nurse, I saw first hand the impact of the standard, now archaic, approaches to handling dialysis treatments at home. Patients felt powerless in managing their own condition, much less properly equipped to better understand their own health," said Joshua Dipzinski, co-founder and CEO of Premier Dialysis. "Our approach to administering dialysis treatment coupled with Alio's groundbreaking technology puts my team in a position to better optimize individualized patient treatments so they spend less time worried about key vitals and metrics, and more time living their lives."

Alio is a FDA cleared, non-invasive, and multi-metric remote patient monitoring platform consisting of the wearable SmartPatch™, hub, and clinician-facing portal. While patients go about their daily lives, Alio's technology captures clinical-grade data and wirelessly transmits actionable insights, predictive analytics, and notifications to clinical care teams. The SmartPatch™ uses proprietary technology to capture novel metrics including potassium, hematocrit, hemoglobin, auscultation, and skin temperature.

"Josh and the team at Premier are very much aligned with our vision of the future of kidney disease management," said David Kuraguntla, CEO and co-founder of Alio. "Both of our companies keep the patient at the center of everything we do with an unrelenting focus on improving health outcomes, avoiding hospitalizations and ultimately improving quality of life. With our second FDA clearance secured, we are thrilled to be able to deploy our technology across a number of geographies while scaling operations and getting our technology into the hands of those who need it most."

About Alio

Alio, Inc. is a medical technology company bringing peace of mind to people with chronic conditions through non-invasive, wireless remote patient monitoring. Currently, Alio uses its SmartPatch™ technology to monitor individuals with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) undergoing dialysis. Alio's platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data and create actionable insights. These insights enable targeted interventions with the potential for improved health outcomes and reduced hospitalizations. Alio has built a team of seasoned leaders with diverse backgrounds spanning across industries and segments such as medical devices, wearable technology, government relations, commercialization, and reimbursement.

Visit our website for more information: https://alio.ai .

About Premier Dialysis

Premier Dialysis was founded in 2020 on the premise that patients are getting more dialysis than they need to live a happy healthy life. QLPD (peritoneal dialysis) and QLHD (home hemodialysis) are approaches to dialysis treatment that focus on maintaining patients' residual function through less invasive dialysis, increased fluid intake and improved medication management. The company has a goal of changing mindsets and transforming the dialysis industry by thinking beyond the status quo and focusing on patients' quality of life above all else.

For more information visit: https://premier-dialysis.com/

