Celebrate Healthy Aging Month by Boosting Your Energy and Overall Health With Gundry MD Energy Renew

A Revolutionary Dietary Supplement That Supports Vitality

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Healthy Aging Month and it celebrates the importance of living well until a ripe old age. One of the most effective ways to ensure healthy aging is by feeding your good gut bacteria the nutrients they need to help you thrive.

Dr. Steven Gundry, a renowned medical researcher and world-famous heart surgeon, recommends Gundry MD™ Energy Renew as a key component of healthy aging. This revolutionary dietary supplement has been meticulously crafted to help rejuvenate energy levels and vitality while providing support for weight loss, metabolism, and recovery.

As we age, our bodies naturally undergo changes that can lead to a decrease in energy levels, causing our internal systems to slow down. This slowdown can result in issues like a sluggish metabolism, weight gain, and other effects on overall health. Gundry MD Energy Renew offers a solution by re-energizing your body and helping boost your metabolism, helping you feel youthful and revitalized.†*

What is Gundry MD Energy Renew?†*

Gundry MD Energy Renew is a dietary supplement crafted with the delightful flavors of passionfruit and hibiscus. This specially crafted supplement is designed to help bolster your body's cell vitality, enabling the generation of energy. Formulated with the finest ingredients, including an exclusive polyphenol blend, Gundry MD Energy Renew cannot only support healthy energy levels but also help promote sustained wakefulness and mental clarity, aiding in your daily recovery. What sets Energy Renew apart is its remarkable contribution to healthy aging. It takes a proactive stance against free radicals, which can hasten the aging process. By incorporating Energy Renew into your daily regimen, you can unlock a multitude of potential benefits, including supporting clear skin, assisting with weight management, enhancing metabolism, and sharpening your day-to-day focus through the increased energy within your cells.

Key Ingredients and Benefits of Gundry MD Energy Renew

Energy Renew packs a powerful punch with its key ingredients, including:

D-Ribose (Bioenergy Ribose®)

N-Acetyl L-Carnitine

Polyphenol Blend: Beet Root Extract, Hibiscus Flower Extract, and a spectrum of beneficial berries (Acai, Acerola, Amla, Jabuticaba, Cranberry, Goji, Mangosteen, Maqui Berry, Pomegranate, Strawberry, Schisandra Berry - Betta Berries™)

These ingredients synergize to offer an array of essential benefits: it helps promote sustained wakefulness and mental clarity throughout the day, supports a healthy metabolism, aids in quicker recovery from strenuous activities, and provides defense against free radicals that can accelerate the aging process*

Gundry MD Energy Renew can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for the cost of $74.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Energy Renew

The suggested use of Gundry MD Energy Renew is to mix 1 scoop of the tasty powder into 8 fl. oz. of water and enjoy! It can be used any time of day.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Dark Spot Diminisher , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are unsatisfied. For more information, visit gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is known for being one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox Diet. His latest book available January 2024, Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

