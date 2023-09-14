Johnsonite rubber tile offers carbon footprints up to 20% below industry equivalents, reduced lead times

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnsonite, which joined the Tarkett family of brands in 2005, has long led the industry in delivering the broadest portfolio of high-performance, resilient flooring surfaces and accessories with a focus on healthy materials and circular manufacturing practices. In addition to being Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze since 2014, Johnsonite rubber tile now has a new product-specific Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), which details health and environmental impacts of each ingredient, as well as embodied carbon from cradle to gate.

The EPD shows that Tarkett's carbon footprint for rubber tile is up to 20% lower than equivalent products in the industry. Committed to changing the game with circular economy and to reducing their carbon footprint, Tarkett and Johnsonite have implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle principles. Many Johnsonite products, including all rubber tile collections, are Cradle to Cradle Certified® on the basis of five criteria: material health; product circularity; renewable energy and climate requirements; water stewardship; and social fairness. When their products reach their end of life, the company's ReStart® program makes it possible for them to be repurposed or recycled.

"The global Tarkett family of brands has focused on reducing the organization's Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions through environmental management, eco-design, supplier engagement and circular economy solutions," said Roxane Spears, vice president of sustainability for Tarkett North America. "All Johnsonite products are made in the United States at plants that operate on closed-loop water systems and 100 percent renewable energy. Simultaneously, we've responded to customer demand for products that contribute to green building certification standards with Cradle to Cradle Certified® products. Worldwide, we hold 19 Cradle to Cradle certifications and 14 Cradle to Cradle Material Health Certificates."

Today, Tarkett continues to invest in the Johnsonite brand, with 2-week lead times to distributors expected to be achieved across the portfolio by the end of 2023. The company also has plans to introduce new products under the Johnsonite brand in 2024.

"We reintroduced the Johnsonite brand last fall because it remains an iconic name in the industry, often considered synonymous with both product and service quality," said Sonia Serrao, senior director of brand marketing for Tarkett North America. "We remain committed to that high level of craftsmanship and integrity."

To underscore Tarkett's commitment to the Johnsonite brand and refresh its presence in the marketplace, a new campaign, Made Right Means Johnsonite, was launched this summer. Through a series of videos and print advertisements, the campaign highlights the longstanding tenure and passionate commitments of several Johnsonite associates as they share what makes Johnsonite's quality and service levels truly unique.

"I am so proud of our Johnsonite campaign and feel privileged to be able to re-launch an iconic brand," said Serrao. "Johnsonite is known for its customer intimacy and flexibility, and this campaign features our very passionate colleagues who make that happen. We are honored to tell their stories."

The Johnsonite rubber tile portfolio offers the industry's broadest selection of colors, patterns and textures with unlimited opportunities for customization and the ability to match any color without dye lots.

For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/johnsonite.

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of € 3.4 billion in 2022. The Group has 12,000 employees, 25 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors," the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human‐Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett‐group.com

Proof in Every Step

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. It purposefully designs floors with total transparency to create healthier, safer spaces for both people and planet. When Tarkett floors reach their end of life, the company's ReStart® program makes it possible for them to be repurposed or recycled. Tarkett's near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit https://contract.tarkett.com/proofineverystep.

