New Promising Research Results: The Brain Balance Program Improves Attention and Classroom Behavior in Students with Attentional and Developmental Challenges in a School Setting

New Promising Research Results: The Brain Balance Program Improves Attention and Classroom Behavior in Students with Attentional and Developmental Challenges in a School Setting

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Balance Centers, a leading provider of integrative programs designed to strengthen brain connectivity, announces the publication of a significant research study that evaluates the effectiveness of the Brain Balance program in a school setting. The study, titled "Brain Balance School Pilot Study," was conducted by Dr. Rebecca Jackson, Chief Programs Officer at Brain Balance Centers, and Ryan Glanz, Ph.D., and published in the Journal for the Study of Education and Development .

Brain Balance participants demonstrated significantly improved Vanderbilt ADHD diagnostic teacher rating scale scores across all subtypes compared with their control counterparts. Pairwise comparisons revealed a significant reduction in the scores for the Inattention and Combined (Inattention and Hyperactivity/Impulsivity) subtypes in Brain Balance participants compared with controls. (PRNewswire)

New Study: the Brain Balance program improves attention and behavior in students in a school setting.

"We are excited to present these promising findings from the School Pilot Study," said Dominick Fedele, Chief Executive Officer at Brain Balance Centers. "The results demonstrate the potential impact of the Brain Balance program in improving classroom behavior and attention in students with attentional and developmental challenges."

Key Findings from the Brain Balance School Pilot Study:

Vanderbilt ADHD Diagnostic Teacher Rating Scale (VADTRS): The Vanderbilt ADHD Diagnostic Teacher Ratings Scale (VADTRS) is a validated profile that looks at five subcategories: inattention, hyperactivity/impulsivity, combined oppositional defiant and conduct disorders, and anxiety or depression symptoms. The Brain Balance participants showed statistically significant improvements in the categories of inattention and the combined category of hyperactivity/impulsivity and inattention.





Measures of Sensory-Motor Development: Brain Balance participants showed significant gains in sensory-motor development, including improvements in eight primitive reflexes and six measures of sensory-motor function–gaze stability through the vestibulo-ocular reflex, body coordination and timing through gait and aerobic ability, and the interactive metronome, fine motor ability, body awareness through the measure of proprioception, auditory processing through dichotic listening–compared to the control group.





Cognitive Assessment: Although not statistically significant due to a small sample size, Brain Balance participants demonstrated improved test accuracy across all cognitive tasks, including reasoning, attention, impulsivity, visual-spatial memory, and working memory. The findings warrant further study with a larger sample size.

The Brain Balance program takes a unique whole-child approach, integrating multiple domains of development to address the underlying challenges faced by children with attentional and developmental issues. This comprehensive and integrative approach has shown positive results in previous in-center Brain Balance studies, including significant improvements in cognitive performance, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms, and parent-reported mental well-being.

"This study provides preliminary evidence for the efficacy of the Brain Balance program in a school setting to reduce disruptive behaviors and attentional challenges and improve a child's overall motor development and cognitive functioning," added Dr. Rebecca Jackson, Chief Programs Officer.

The Brain Balance School Pilot Study contributes to the growing body of evidence on the positive impact of the Brain Balance program on children and adolescents with ADHD and developmental concerns, as perceived by teachers, parents and clinicians.

Brain Balance Centers remains committed to empowering children, adolescents and adults with the tools they need to succeed academically, socially, and emotionally. The Brain Balance program offers hope and support to schools facing challenges in assessing and supporting struggling students, filling gaps in services, and facilitating lasting positive changes in children's lives.

About Brain Balance Centers:

Brain Balance offers a personalized, non-drug program helping individuals improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, and academic performance. The program takes an integrative approach to strengthening brain connectivity through sensory engagement, physical development, cognition and nutrition. Over the past 15 years and across more than 70 locations, this unique and effective program has helped over 50,000 individuals create a brighter path for their future.

Contact:

Karen Russell

Email: media@brainbalancecenters.com

Phone: (331) 268-3990

Website: www.brainbalancecenters.com

Brain Balance Centers (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brain Balance Centers