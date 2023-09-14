NexTech Solutions Upgrades to Unanet GovCon ERP to Help Lead Company to Next-Level Growth

Unanet to provide real-time visibility and projections that previous off-the-shelf software was incapable of doing

DULLES, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCons), today announced that NexTech Solutions (NTS) has selected Unanet's GovCon ERP to provide the company with the streamlined financial, resource management, and operations solutions it needs to make key business decisions in the midst of growth.

With offices in Tampa, Fla., Northern Va. and Huntsville, Ala., NTS provides technology services and IT solutions to several federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, NASA and the FBI. To help its customers meet their mission requirements faster, the company recently launched MANTLE, an automation platform that leverages cloud-native technologies to deploy infrastructure components and software services to the edge of the network. With MANTLE, NTS expects significant growth, coupled with more complex business strategies, including managing its multi-state workforce and forecasting.

With an exponential increase in employees and products over the last several years, NTS found that its off-the-shelf software couldn't provide the real-time visibility, accuracy or projections that the growing company needed. Its legacy solution required manual processes and disparate systems for functions like project management, timekeeping, expense reports and billing.

"Before Unanet, everything was in the rearview," said Biney Dhillon, cofounder of NTS. "End-of-month closing took too long, and I never knew what the truth was when it came to our financials. Unanet ensures everything is in one place and helps us predict for the future. And Unanet will save us money by eliminating all the other systems that weren't working."

James Perkins, CFO at NTS who worked with Unanet at a previous company, advocated for the leadership team to select Unanet over other legacy systems. NTS evaluated a variety of solutions and found that Unanet was the most user-friendly, intuitive and flexible.

Unanet will help NTS consolidate several project management and accounting systems into one single solution that will empower all of their employees to track, in real-time, the important financial KPIs for their projects. NTS also expects Unanet's user-friendly tools to help them close their books faster. Unanet clients often see a 50% or more reduction in close time after implementation.

"Unanet is one of the leaders in modernizing how accounting and enterprise-wide data is collected and distributed at businesses," said Perkins. "Because Unanet is so intuitive, I expect that all our users – not just finance and accounting - will be able to easily operate and understand it, making the implementation successful. I'm really looking forward to the time savings and efficiency we'll get from this.

Like NTS, approximately 70% of GovCons reported experiencing growth last year, according to Unanet's most recent GAUGE Report, a widely referenced benchmarking analysis that highlights trends, best practices and business challenges for GovCons. Managing growth and resources are important reasons more GovCons are embracing Unanet. Its solutions offer resource management and forecasting insights that can enhance operational efficiency, facilitate informed decision-making and drive the achievement of strategic goals.

NTS will implement Unanet throughout the next quarter with plans to be live early in 2024.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCon, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About NexTech Solutions

NexTech Solutions (NTS) is an information technology systems integrator, value added-reseller (VAR) and engineering services provider. Our team consists of veteran technology engineers, solution architects, and managers with decades of working knowledge and experience with the Federal Government and commercial corporations. With our best-of-breed technology partners, NTS is focused in systems and network engineering to support: application delivery, voice/video web collaboration, and cybersecurity. We pride ourselves on quality, integrity and fairness to our customers, employees and business partners. Learn more at www.nextechsol.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Unanet