Olight Fans Celebration -- 2023 O-Fan Day To Kick Off On September 16

LORTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality mobile lighting products, is thrilled to announce its annual event, O-Fan Day 2023, which will be held on September 16, at 2:00 pm in Lorton, Virginia, USA. It will also be streamed online via the official Olightworld YouTube channel, served as an opportunity for Olight to make significant announcements and express gratitude towards its loyal fans.

O-Fan Day 2023 is a special event where Olight will make major announcements about the company's latest developments while expressing gratitude to its loyal fans. With the participation of hundreds of fans and influencers, this grand event will be hosted at Olight's largest product dispatching center in the US, showcasing the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation.

The upcoming event holds two key highlights that will captivate attendees. Firstly, Olight will unveil their newest Seeker flashlight with ultimate experience. The seeker has been one of the best-sellers of Olight for years and its several predecessor have been greatly welcomed by outdoor enthusiasts, law enforcement officers, search and rescue teams, and house or farm owners. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to witness the unveiling of this extraordinary product and experience its innovative capabilities firsthand. In addition to the new Seeker, O-Fan Day 2023 will showcase a range of new products from rail-mounted lights to clipping lights that will excite and captivate attendees.

O-Fan Day & New product launch preview (PRNewswire)

Moreover, O-Fan Day 2023 will also mark a significant shift in Olight's warranty and membership policies. As a token of appreciation to its dedicated fan base, Olight has made substantial updates to enhance the customer experience. By attending this exclusive event, attendees will be among the first to learn the details of these exciting changes and enhancements.

"This event not only allows us to share exciting news about our latest products but also provides an opportunity for us to express our deepest appreciation to our fans who have supported us throughout our journey. We look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion together." said Mavis, the deputy general manager of Olight.

For more information, click this link to join the Facebook event page that includes giveaways and updates about O-Fan Day and the product release! Besides what described above we also have activities like O-Sport and the O-Fan Day Sale which will take place from 8:00 PM EDT September 19th to 11:59 PM EDT September 23rd on olightstore.com. Check out more here.

[About OLIGHT]

Olight is a leading provider of portable lighting solutions, dedicated to its mission of "illuminating the world". Our diverse range of products serves various scenarios, including household, outdoor, and tactical applications. Our products are sold and utilized across Europe, the Americas, and other regions worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OLIGHT E-COMMERCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD