Hall of Fame Village Media and BrinxTV Presents "The GOAT Code" - A Revolutionary Series Unveiling the Secrets to Success of NFL Legends

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village Media, in partnership with BrinxTV, is proud to announce the launch of "John Brenkus Presents: The GOAT Code," a groundbreaking series set to revolutionize the way we perceive the greatest pro football players of all time.

"The GOAT Code," hosted by 6x Emmy-Award Winner John Brenkus, aims to redefine sports storytelling through state-of-the-art technology and unprecedented access to NFL legends, providing viewers with an intimate look into the lives and journeys of these iconic athletes. The series promises an unparalleled insight into how these players transcended the game to become true legends.

"Our collaboration with Brinx.TV not only allows us to bring fans closer to the legends of the game but also creates an unbreakable connection between the past and future of football," said Olivia Steier, Hall of Fame Village Media EVP and an executive producer on The GOAT Code project. "We are thrilled to showcase the profound stories of Pro Football Hall of Famers and celebrate the enduring legacy of these iconic athletes."

John Brenkus returns to the screen with a mission to bring fans closer to the heart and soul of the NFL. "Every player has a different set of tangibles and intangibles that truly unlocked their greatness," said Brenkus. "The GOAT Code" will feature every inductee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, offering a comprehensive exploration of their exceptional careers. These legends will open up like never before, sharing their personal stories, struggles, and the defining moments that solidified their legacy in the chronicles of football history.

The series kicked off during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Enshrinement Weekend with NFL great Champ Bailey. This Fall, there will be a new, star-studded lineup of episodes showcasing the greatest NFL players of all time, including Marcus Allen, Warren Moon, Jerome Bettis, Demarcus Ware, Tim Brown, Tony Dorsett, Rod Woodson, Mike Singletary, Walter Jones, Jimbo Covert, Drew Pearson, Jerry Kramer, and Dick Vermeil.

"John Brenkus Presents: The Goat Code" can be exclusively streamed on Brinx.TV, available on both iOS and Android mobile platforms as well as every OTT platform. This innovative series promises to captivate football enthusiasts, sports fans, and anyone seeking inspiration from the remarkable journeys of these NFL icons.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a sports and entertainment company making every experience legendary for fans and families. Our company is composed of three dynamic business divisions – media, gaming, and destination. Hall of Fame Village Media creates compelling original content across an array of mediums. Gold Summit Gaming offers exciting, interactive eSports and sports betting experiences for fans of all levels. And Hall of Fame Village, our 100-acre campus centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, continues to push the boundaries of what a sports and entertainment destination can be, featuring a state-of-the-art stadium, sport complexes, amusement rides, and a variety of unique dining and shopping options. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Hall of Fame Village Media

Hall of Fame Village Media, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), is a premiere, multi-dimensional content studio on a mission to honor the past and inspire the future. Not limited by the confines of traditional studios, Hall of Fame Village Media creates engaging content across all genres, lengths, and mediums including TV and streaming series, films, games, events, podcasts, branded content and emerging media. With unique ties to one of the most revered institutions in all of sports, Hall of Fame Village Media leverages its unprecedented access to deliver a compelling content lineup that showcases the very best of professional athletes, both on the field and under the helmet.

About BrinxTV

BrinxTV (Brinx.tv) is the next generation of sports and entertainment. Founded by 6x Emmy Award winner and New York Times Best-Selling author, John Brenkus, BrinxTV fuses the best sport and entertainment content with a premiere shopping, auctioning and betting platform (with Brinx Bux) that keeps the viewer in a single screen experience. Atlanta based Trilith Ventures has made a significant investment in BrinxTV that includes unrivaled access to the largest purpose driven studio in North America, Trilith Studios, which has garnered major production deals with Marvel, Disney, NetFlix, Warner Brothers and many others.

