Hooray for Hollywood! Princess Cruises to Roll Out the Red Carpet on Three California Coastal "Hollywood Insider" Theme Cruises in October 2023

Hooray for Hollywood! Princess Cruises to Roll Out the Red Carpet on Three California Coastal "Hollywood Insider" Theme Cruises in October 2023

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing together the stars of Dallas, musicians, special effects and makeup artists to share personal stories working in the entertainment industry, Princess Cruises is debuting a series of three "Hollywood Insider" theme cruises, sailing on California Coastal voyages in October 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

"As the leading cruise line on the west coast and with our connection to Hollywood as the idyllic, co-starring backdrop on 'The Love Boat,' it's a natural fit for us to introduce a series of cruises highlighting notable entertainment industry artists who have shaped television and film through the decades," said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience, Princess Cruises.

The three specially-themed "Hollywood Insider" voyages, ranging in length from three to seven days, include:

Hollywood Insider with 80's Primetime Stars

Majestic Princess, October 3-7, 2023

5-day Pacific Coastal from Vancouver to Los Angeles

Embark on a journey along the coast of the Pacific with some of the legendary stars from the 80's primetime TV smash hit Dallas. This specially-themed, five-day cruise sails along the coast from Vancouver to Los Angeles, with a stop in beautiful Victoria, Canada. Guests will enjoy meet & greets and speaker events from some of their favorite Dallas stars sharing stories behind the infamous Texas oil family drama, including:

Linda Gray " Sue Ellen Ewing " from 1978-1989, also starring opposite Sylvester Stallone in the 1991 film Oscar , the FOX drama Models Inc . from 1994-1995 and numerous television movies.

Charlene Tilton " Lucy Ewing " from 1978-1985 and 1988-1990, also appearing in Happy Days , Eight is Enough, Knots Landing and made her first film appearance alongside Jodie Foster in Freaky Friday in 1976.

Sheree J. Wilson " April Stevens Ewing " from 1986-1991, where she earned a Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Death Scene in 1991, as well as four other nominations.

Christopher Atkins " Peter Richards " from 1983-1984 playing Sue Ellen's controversial young lover and came onto the movie scene in the worldwide blockbuster film, The Blue Lagoon, opposite Brooke Shields .

Hollywood Insider: Behind the Screen EFX

Crown Princess, October 16-19, 2023

3-day Pacific Coastal from Seattle to Vancouver

The perfect cruise for screen buffs who love to go behind the scenes of their favorite TV shows and movies to meet the real magic makers of Hollywood, who have transformed some of Hollywood's greats into beloved characters. Guests cruise from Seattle to Vancouver alongside some of Hollywood's renowned EFX artists to enjoy personal stories and specially-themed events from guests including:

Michael Westmore , nine-time Emmy-award-winning makeup artist best known for his work in various Star Trek productions.

Johnnie Spence , special effects for notable films such as Man of Steel , Spider-Man 3 , Face Off and more.

Tym Buchaarern, double Emmy-award winning makeup artist with film & TV credits including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Hairspray Live!, and Glee.

Hollywood Insider: Music Connection

Discovery Princess, October 21-28, 2023

7-day Classic California Coast from Los Angeles

Calling all music-lovers! Sail the coast of California on this specially-themed cruise featuring some of the music industry's most talented lyricists, vocalists, and more. Roundtrip from LA and visiting San Francisco, San Diego and Ensenada, this cruise features special vocal performances, meet & greets, speaker events and more from guests including:

Allan Dennis Rich , two-time Oscar®, Grammy®, Golden Globe® and Emmy®-nominated songwriter whose songs have sold more than 65 million copies worldwide, most notably Whitney Houston's "Run to You" from The Bodyguard hit soundtrack, James Ingrams' "I Don't Have the Heart," and Natalie Cole's "I Live for Your Love."

Freda Payne , American singer & actress best known as one of the legendary Supremes and as a solo artist for her 1970 hit single "Band of Gold."

Al Jardine , an American musician and original co-founder of The Beach Boys, best known as the band's rhythm guitarist and singing lead vocals on hit singles such as "Help Me Rhonda."

Kimberley Locke , American singer-songwriter and television personality who gained fame with her participation in the 2003 fan favorite American Idol reality TV vocal competition.

Leo Rossi, former Fleetwood Mac tour director and road crew member for Led Zeppelin, The Who, Al Jarreau, Chaka Khan, and more.

More information about the "Hollywood Insider" cruise series can be found at https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/special-events/.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises