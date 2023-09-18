2023 Heritage Korea to be Held in HICO

Anticipating the attendance of around 5,000 visitors

Strengthened in-person programs for participants in the post-COVID-19 era and a rich program lineup for visitors. Announcement of winners of the Heritage Korea Idea Contest! A total of 168 works submitted, including 43 in the product category and 125in the emoticon (GIF) category.

GYEONGJU, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest domestic exhibition in the field of national heritage, the "2023 Heritage Korea," has taken place from September 14th to 16th at the GyeongjuHwabaek Convention Center (HICO), as well as various locations throughout Gyeongju.

In light of the recent recovery from the threats posed by COVID-19, this year's expo aims to contribute to the business success and growth of the national heritage industry by enhancing in-person programs such as domestic buyer consultations and overseas buyer export consultations.

The 2022 Heritage Korea, held last year with a record-breaking 93 participating companies, 298 exhibition booths, and 4,654 attendees, was the largest to date. This year, the expo continues to garner significant interest from Heritage Korea enterprises and institutions, with an expected attendance of approximately 5,000 visitors, including buyers.

Participating companies can take advantage of various programs such as the National Heritage Technology Consultation, Domestic Buyer Consultation, and Overseas Buyer Export Consultation. These programs ran on September 14th and 15th at the third-floor Business Lounge, facilitating domestic market expansion through the introduction of participating company products, new technologies, and matchmaking consultations with local government officials.

The Overseas Buyer Export Consultation, held within the Heritage Korea Hall (3rd floor) on September 14th and 15th, supported participating companies in expanding their global market presence and market penetration.

The Heritage Korea Hall (3rd floor) featured exhibitions on national heritage preservation, safety and disaster management, repair and restoration, storage heritage, digital heritage, and museums. Additionally, a separate National Heritage Job Fair Hall was set up, offering programs such as talks, NCS special lectures, job consultations, and career counseling for job seekers and university students in the Heritage Korea.

The talks revolved around promoting the business and employment strategies of companies and institutions in the national heritage and museum fields, sharing experiences of participants in the Heritage Korea internship program, and providing lectures on NCS employment trends in public enterprises and government agencies, NCS basic job competency, and personality tests to share strategies for NCS employment success.

In the Career Counseling Booth, recruiters from national heritage employers planning to hire in the second half of the year conducted interviews and career consultations. Tailored consulting services, including resume editing, interview attitude coaching, and career guidance, have been offered.

Pre-registration and appointment booking for the job fair program would be available on the official website of the Heritage Korea.

The Heritage Korea Hall (1st floor) showcased exhibitions on national heritage utilization projects, utilization product brands, and policy promotion. Visitors would receive coupons worth 5,000 KRW at the National Heritage Utilization Hall (1st floor) on a first-come, first-served basis to support the purchase of various national heritage brand products.

As part of the visitor participation program, activities such as National Heritage Field Trips, National Heritage Immersive Videos, Live Sketch Experiences, National Heritage Insight Forums, and visitor surveys would be available. The National Heritage Insight Forum, scheduled for September 16th, has featured renowned history lecturer Choi Tae-sung as a speaker, providing a lecture on the sustainable development direction of national heritage.

Furthermore, the Heritage Korea Idea Contest, which received submissions over three weeks starting from June 1st, attracted a total of 168 works, double the number from the previous year. Through rigorous evaluation by expert judges, six winners were selected in three product categories and three emoticon (GIF) categories.

The award ceremony for the Heritage Korea Idea Contest has taken place from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on September 14th at the Central Stage of the Heritage Korea Hall (3rd floor). The winning products in the product category will be physically exhibited in the National Heritage Utilization Hall (1st floor), while the three winning emoticons (GIFs) will be available for free download via the Heritage Korea channel starting in August.

For more detailed information about the 2023 Heritage Korea, please visit the official event website at www.heritage-korea.com.*

