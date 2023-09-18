B. Braun Receives FDA Clearance for AQUAbase® nX Reverse Osmosis System

A Customizable Dialysis Solution that Disinfects without Chemicals

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, announced today it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for AQUAbase nX Reverse Osmosis System.

The AQUAbase nX is a single-stage reverse osmosis device providing high-quality water for dialysis patients without the use of chemicals. Through its unique design, AQUAbase nX has up to a 75% raw water conversion rate that may conserve water usage and reduce costs of power, pre-treatment and maintenance of equipment.1

"We are excited to broaden our portfolio of high-quality hemodialysis products with the AQUAbase nX," said Jonathan Stapley, Senior Director of Marketing, Active Devices. "We now have a compact solution for smaller facilities that has heat disinfection to reduce the need for chemicals."

The system's full stainless steel piping is designed to achieve the lowest possible dead space in the main ring, which may prevent microbial contamination. With systems ranging in capacity from 250 L/h to 750 L/h, AQUAbase nX is a compact and customizable solution for hospitals, dialysis centers or skilled nursing facilities that have anywhere from five to 18 chairs for dialysis patients. The system's seven-inch touchscreen display provides direct access to relevant settings and an up-to-date status bar.

